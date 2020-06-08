Caring and Cleaning Tips for Inflatable Water Slides

If you want to get wet on a sunny day with lots of fun then nothing could be better than the inflatable water slides placed in your backyard. Even both adults and kids love to get wet every day in the summer season and that is why in this season many families take out their old water slides or plan to buy a new one. Not only in the backyards but also in any event or parties inflatable water slides are in trend and thus providing a lot of benefit to the inflatable rental businesses. With semi-portable fun, these slides are easily available at low cost and surely bring smiles on your kids faces. Having a lot of benefits, it is crucial to take some safety measures while using it.

If you want to use it for longer then you need to follow the below instruction for proper caring and cleaning. These are the general recommendations that can be applied to almost all types of inflatable water slides.

Don’t over-inflate the slide

With proper care, you should start inflating the water slide but do not over-inflate it. Generally, there are two or three air tubes available in each water slide and you can inflate it from any of the one. If you think by inflating from only one side makes the process slower for filling the chambers on the other side then you should change the tube.

An inflatable water slide is like a balloon, which will explode on filling too much air than required. You can prevent over-inflation by checking the pressure release valve frequently. Stop inflating when it starts releasing air. If you have a water slide with a continual air model then you don’t need to worry about over-inflating.

If the water slide you are using is an air-sealed model which consists of an electric air pump then make sure you turn off the pump when the valve starts releasing air.

It is not recommended to use a superpower blower as there is a chance that the water slide gets overfilled with air, instead use a matching blower to avoid overfilling. As water slides are much used in summer, there are chances that the heat of the afternoon causes air to expand, if you feel the slide is a little hard then in this case reduce the risks of explosion.

Keep sharp object away

This is an obvious point that wherever you are planning to place the inflatable water slide must check the place properly, it should be cleaned cautiously. Any small sharp object has the power to puncture the water slide and then it will be of no use. Not only objects but also the sharp rocks and branches can harm the inflatable water slide. Though now the material quality is upgraded for manufacturing the inflatable water slide, much stronger material is used than a regular balloon but still, precautions are better than care. Also, take precautions while you are playing in the water slides, remove the earrings, hairpins, clothing with zippers, and hooks.

Before you inflate the water slide, clear the area, flatten the surface. It will reduce the risk of any kind of damage and you can enjoy it freely. Most importantly water slides for sale are available at many places but choose it wisely before buying.

Avoid roughhousing

No doubt that inflatable water slides are made up of heavy material and can hold the weight of multiple adults still you need to note that it should not be used in rough play like wrestling or excessive jumping. Along with the water slide, this activity can hurt you as well, rough plays on inflatable water slides often lead to serious injuries.

Follow Age and Weight Limitations

All the water slides come with a list of guidelines and a lot of restrictions that should be followed seriously. Generally, kids age 1-5-year-old and persons over 275 or 300 pounds weight are not allowed on a medium-sized water slide. If your family is not able to enjoy due to this restriction and you need a slide with higher limits then you can contact the manufacturer or supplier to make the product available to you.

No need to use any special soaps

After proper caring and precautions, you should also keep in mind about the complete cleaning and drying of inflatable water slides. To keep your family healthy, hygiene is always the priority. Cleaning a water slide is easy, you can just use any regular detergent or even a dish soap along with warm water to clean it. In this way, you can keep the material and color shining for a long time. Note not to use oil-based cleaners or chlorinated disinfectant to clean the slide, instead of cleaning the slide it will cause harm to it. Also, you can use some special cleaners that are recommended by suppliers. If you want you can clean the corners and critical shapes with a normal garden hose also.

Once you have cleaned it with water make sure to dry it completely before you keep it for storage. You need to check every nook and cranny, especially the areas where water can be collected easily and develop mold and mildew. You can put in the sunlight for an hour or also can dry it in the shed with an air-dryer.

Keep in mind not to drag the bounce house to the storage location as it can cause rips or holes in the bottom and may damage your inflatable water slide. Pull it by the tarp given on it at the top. Still, if there is any hole or rip in the slide you can use tear aid patches for it.

By following the above tips, you can keep your inflatable water park for a long duration without any damage. Surely, inspecting, cleaning, and proper drying will take some of your time but this is crucial to avoid any catastrophes. If you have any questions regarding the caring and cleaning of inflatable water slides, add them in comments. We will try our best to help you out.

