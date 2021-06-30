Cavalli Don is striving to make a name for himself in the music industry as the year goes by the young musician from London, has spent his whole life surrounded by music. Music awakens the soul. His passion for music evolved over time, and he is ready to take his music career to the next level.





The young star best known as Cavalli Don is a British-born rapper, singer, real estate entrepreneur, and amateur kickboxer. He specializes in melodic rap/trap music and creates very catchy choruses.

Whether it is based on lavish lifestyles, beautiful women, or the harsh realities of underprivileged communities; Cavalli Don paints a clear picture taking you on a story with each breath he puts on a track. He is a very versatile artist who is always aiming to improve and master his craft. After shutting down an open mic performance hosted by Coast 2 Coast Events, which happened to be his first public performance; the rap powerhouse, who draws influences from Future, Young Thug, Quavo, and other top performers knew music was his calling.

Cavalli Don has dazzled fans with his melodic and easy-to-the-ear flows, catchy hooks, and jaw-dropping metaphors since he arrived on the scene. His artistic approach to painting relatable pictures and scenarios of growing up in a challenging environment, then the triumph of outgrowing that environment has captured the ears of many consumers.

With fan favorites such as ‘Doubt Me’, ‘Country’ & ‘Fell In Love’ his popularity has spread like a wildfire in a very short space. It wasn’t until 2020 that Cavalli Don dedicated himself to becoming a professional musician; and with colossal talent like his, it is just a matter of time until his popularity breaches new heights.

Beyond the music, the multitalented performer has won laurels in martial arts and several recognitions for his achievements as an entrepreneur.

Follow Cavalli Don on Social Media.

@Cavallidon – Instagram

@Cavallidonmusic – Twitter

Cavallidonmusic – Facebook

