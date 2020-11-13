CBD: The Use and Abuse of Cannabis

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Some people are aware of Cannabis, but its more popular name is “Marijuana.” The popularity of Cannabis has been rising in the market over the past decade. Many people have come to realize its benefits in their daily lives, and it is now used for treating several mental disorders and illnesses.

Cannabis contains more than a hundred chemicals, and these chemicals are known as cannabinoids. Each one of the hundred chemicals has a different effect on the human body. Among these are Delta-9- tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and the cannabidiol (CBD)-the two main chemicals used for medicinal purposes.

Frequently Asked Questions About Cannabis

Here are some of the most usual questions and doubts that you may have, and the truth behind them.

What Are the Uses of Cannabis?

Cannabis is used for the treatment of several disorders and defects. Some of them include:

Loss of appetite

Crohn disease

Immune system diseases, for example, HIV/AIDS

Anorexia and other eating disorders

Epilepsy

Muscle spasms

Nausea

Multiple sclerosis

Schizophrenia and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder)

Does Cannabis help?

Yes, Cannabis is beneficial in treating several disorders and illnesses. It contains active chemicals similar to those present within our own bodies, such as those related to pain, memory, and movement. Some research has proven that Cannabis is capable of:

Anxiety reduction.

Pain relief and inflammation reduction.

Nausea control.

Stunting the growth of tumor

Relaxing the tight muscles in people who have multiple sclerosis.

Increasing an individual’s appetite.

Helping people who have AIDS and cancer gain weight.

How to Consume Cannabis?

There are several ways of consuming Cannabis, such as:

Smoking it.

Eating it by adding it into foods, like cupcakes and brownies.

Inhaling it through a vaping device that turns the cannabis contents into a mist.

Applying it to your skin by using a lotion, oil, cream, or spray.

The way you consume Cannabis is entirely up to you as everyone has their own preference. Some people do not like consuming Cannabis by adding it to food as it can change the flavor, while others may not like smoking it in any form. However, if you decide to consume Cannabis, it is important to know that it will take some time to exhibit its effects.

What Are the Side Effects of Cannabis?

There are several side effects of Cannabis, such as:

Bloodshot eyes

Dizziness

Increased heartbeat

Low blood pressure

Slight hallucinations

This drug can also affect nervous coordination, which can cause injury to the user. It should never be used in the teenage years as side effects can adversely affect brain development.

Conclusion

Cannabis has been around for a decade, but it was only in the 21st century that its use was encouraged. Because some may use it for the wrong purpose, it is important to know that practicing restraint is vital, just like any other form of drug or medication requires.

