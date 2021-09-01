Not everyone can say they have found their passion, but Attention Grabbing Media founder Manuel Suarez has been lucky enough to build a business out of his.

“I’ve always been passionate about identifying people’s needs and figuring out what I can do to help them achieve whatever their goals are,” he said. “That, coupled with my marketing and social media knowledge, equipped me to found AGM and build it into what it is today.”





Now, Suarez is positioned to mentor entrepreneurs and small business owners who want to leverage social media to grow their business and attract new clients. He said the one thing he always wants other aspiring entrepreneurs to remember is that you have to be willing to invest time into your work before starting on a venture.

“Just because you have a million followers on Instagram doesn’t mean you have a sustainable business,” he said. “It takes time and effort to build a product or a business that offers value and stands out. You have to be able to articulate not only what you offer, but why you offer it, and that’s the part a lot of entrepreneurs miss.”

Suarez loves using his business acumen and knowledge to teach others exactly how to define their business’s “why.” That’s why AGM started hosting workshops, seminars and masterminds to teach the business community in their area how to make the most of social media.

“Once you know your ‘why,’ you’re going to want to tell everyone about it,” he said. “But if you don’t know how, that’s where AGM comes in. And that’s the fun part, in my opinion. I get to hear from my community about their businesses and their passion, and teach them how to harness that and produce real, tangible results.”

“I want every entrepreneur to feel the pride I feel about my business when they reflect on their own journey,” he added. “It can be so easy to get caught up in the hustle, but if you’re excited about and proud of what you’ve built, that’s what matters at the end of the day.”

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

