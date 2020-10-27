Home>Entertainment>Live Streaming>[Champions League] Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Stream reddit FREE
Live Streaming

[Champions League] Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Stream reddit FREE

27 Oct 2020
370
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Inter Milan Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV, Lineups. Inter Milan will travel to Kyiv looking for its first Champions League win as it takes on Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

The meeting also marks a rematch of their Europa League semifinal in mid-August, when Milan trounced Shakhtar 5–0.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All-Access.

Lineups:

Shakhtar Donetsk XI: Trubin; Korniienko, Bondar, Khocholava, Dodo; Maycon. Bonfim; Solomon, Antonio, Tete; Dentinho.

Inter Milan XI: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Young; Lukaku, Martinez.

Shakhtar plays host after its stunning 3–2 win over Real Madrid in an empty Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium last week. The Ukrainian side played with only a few regular starters after the team was depleted by a coronavirus outbreak. The club scored three times in the first half with a goal from Tetê in the 29th minute, an own-goal by Madrid defender Raphael Varane in the 33rd and Manor Solomon added another in the 42nd.

Madrid rallied in the second half, and Federico Valverde thought he had an equalizer in injury time, but the goal was ruled out for offside after video review. Riding on its momentum from beating Madrid, Shakhtar will now look for revenge against Inter.

Last week, the Nerazzurri were held to a 2–2 draw by Borussia Monchengladbach in Group B at home. Romelu Lukaku had two second-half goals, including a dramatic 90th-minute equalizer to save Inter. He has now scored in nine straight games in European competition (11 goals), marking the longest such scoring run by an Inter player.

