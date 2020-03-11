Charlie Sheen named as abuser in Corey Feldman’s (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys

During the release of Corey Feldman’s documentary, (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, on Monday, March 9th 2020, Feldman names Charlie Sheen as one of several alleged sexual abusers, who he and co-star/close friend, Corey Haim, fell victims to as teenagers. Feldman claims Haim—who was 13 years old at the time—was raped by Sheen while shooting the 1986 film, Lucas.

Feldman spared no detail as he shared his truth on the rape allegations, stating, “He told me Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by. Anybody could have seen it.”

Feldman’s ex-wife, Susannah Sprague, weighed in on the alleged rape of the late Corey Haim stating, “He shared with me that on the set of Lucas that he was raped as a little boy. He told me that it was his co-star and he told me that it was Charlie Sheen that did it.”

Other accused abusers included, actor Jon Grissom, late actor Dominick Brascia, L.A. club owner Alphy Hoffman, and talent manager Marty Weiss.

After a delay, Feldman’s livestream documentary premiered at the Director’s Guild of America’s headquarters located in Los Angeles, later crashing completely. Among those in attendance were Chris Kattan, Rosanna Arquette, Dave Navarro, Jamie Kennedy, and Patricia Richardson.

I imagine ticket holders who shelled out $20 a pop to watch Feldman’s emotional documentary on the streaming channel, www.MyTruthDoc.com, were disappointed when the streaming service crashed and they were unable to watch the documentary to its end.

Feldman has addressed the issue via Twitter tweeting, “I’m reading your question but I hav no answers? The site stopped selling tix, and I am waiting 4 their staff 2 wake up on the East Coast,” Feldman tweeted in all-caps. “I will update all of u as soon as I know if the film will stream 2day! The whole thing is sabotage of the highest order!” He also went on to blame the streaming mishap on “hackers”.

I wonder what kind of a day Charlie Sheen is having. While she has denied these and other sexual abuse accusations in the past, he has not yet responded to the release of Feldman’s documentary, but I am sure we will hear from him soon in true Sheen fashion.

