Chelsea vs Sevilla FC Live Streaming FREE Reddit Watch Champions League Game Online

Chelsea vs. Sevilla on CBS All Access: Live stream UEFA Champions League, how to watch as Pulisic starts. The last two Europa League champs meet on Tuesday. American Christian Pulisic is set to make his 2020-21 Champions League debut when Chelsea welcome Sevilla to London Tuesday for Matchday 1. It’s a match between the last two Europa League champs, who are in Group E along with Krasnodar and Rennes. Both teams are expected to advance from the group stage but only one can come away with three points under the lights at Stamford Bridge.

Click Here to Watch Chelsea vs Sevilla FC Live Stream HD

Pulisic has been named to the starting XI and is expected to play on the right.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stamford Bridge — London, United Kingdom

TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Chelsea +106; Draw +250; Sevilla +260 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one week of CBS All Access for free. If you’re a CBS All Access subscriber looking for a match that’s live right now, go directly to the UEFA Champions League page. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

If keeping track of every match at the same time is your cup of tea, make sure you tune into “The Golazo Show,” CBS Sports’ live whip-around show on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. “The Golazo Show” will keep avid soccer fans in the loop by featuring every goal each matchday and featuring a rotation of analysts throughout the season, including Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, Alex Scott and Peter Schmeichel. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy starts against Sevilla this evening after training ahead of the Champions League group tie.

The goalkeeper has recovered from a thigh injury and replaces under-fire Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The news comes as Frank Lampard left little doubt as to where he believes Chelsea’s defensive issues lie.

He defended his side’s record at the back after Saturday’s collapse against Southampton. The 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge means Chelsea have conceded 63 goals in his 43 games in charge.

He said: “I am aware of the stats and the other stat is that since I’ve been here, we’ve conceded the second least shots in the Premier League, I think behind Manchester City.

“It helps to sometimes to narrow down some of the issues. The issues are that we don’t concede many shots on our goal, but when we do, we concede goals.

“It is something we are all aware of when we look at recruitment – more importantly than that you are aware when you work on the pitch the players.

“We don’t concede many chances, but the chances we concede, we let in too much. It is something we work on specifically.”

Chelsea predicted XI to face Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kante; Pulisic, Havertz Mount; Werner

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Mount, Jorginho, Pulisic, Havertz, Werner

Storylines

Chelsea: The international break came at a good time for the Blues as they continue to get players back to 100 percent fitness. This match could end up marking the club debut of former Ajax star Hakim Ziyech as well, after he returned from injury and played in Morocco’s 3-1 win over Senegal last week. It’s unclear if he will start, and Frank Lampard has always been overly cautious with returning players, but he is a star that can make all the difference in a game like this.

Sevilla: The squad isn’t as strong as last season, but there are reasons to be excited for their fans. The club took Bayern Munich to the brink of defeat in the UEFA Super Cup, and they follow Julen Lopetegui’s system to a tee. Ivan Rakitic is back to command the middle in place of the departed Ever Banega, and if they can control the tempo and defend well on the wings, they will be in this towards the end.

Prediction

Timo Werner scores and sets up another as the Blues win. Pick: Chelsea 2, Sevilla 1

