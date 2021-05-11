Chris Bassitt was stellar in the Oakland Athletics 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox.

There were only three mistakes he made all game long. He threw two wild pitches in the first inning after allowing a one out single to Alex Verdugo who ended up on third. J.D. Martinez drove him in with a sacrifice fly to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead early.

With two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning Bassitt made his third mistake. He gave up a two out solo home run to Rafael Devers. He did get the third out of the inning by getting Christian Vazquez to ground out.

The final line for Bassitt was seven innings pitched, 10 strikeouts and no walks while only allowing three hits.

Offensively for the A’s got a run in the fourth as Seth Brown drew a lead off walk. He got to second on a swinging bunt by Ramon Laureano and Matt Olson Singled him in. Darwinzon Hernandez entered at the start of the seventh inning replaing starter Nathan Eovaldi.

Hernandez gave up a lead off walk to Olson, who got to third on a single to left field by Jed Lowrie. Matt Chapman singled to give the A’s a 2-1 lead. Mitch Moreland who earlier in the game got a standing ovation grounded out to put runners at second and third.

Boston then went to the bullpen and Adam Ottavino entered. He got Sean Murphy to ground out rather softly to third and Dever was able to throw home to get the out there. Elvis Andrus then blooped a single to right field which scored Chapman and Oakland was leading 3-1. Mark Canha ended the inning by lining out to left field.

Manager Bob Melvin went with Jake Diekman to close. He gave up a lead off walk to Verdugo, he then painted the inside corner to get Martinez looking. Xander Bogaerts then walked putting two on with one out with Devers who homered earlier.

Yet Diekman was able get a force out at second on a weakly hit ground ball that Dever reached for. With two outs Melvin got Lou Trivino up in the bullpen and he wasn’t needed as Vazquez popped out in foul territory to end the game.

