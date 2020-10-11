Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens NFL Live Streams Reddit

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Bengals vs Ravens live stream: how to watch NFL week 5 online from anywhere right now. Through the first quarter of the 2020 NFL season, the Ravens are in the same position as they were entering the year.Yes, spirits were deflated a bit after getting beat down on Monday Night Football against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, but otherwise, the Ravens have won every game by multiple touchdowns, including two road games.

Baltimore and Cincinnati will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens have the odds in their favor, so they’ll need to guard against complacency.

How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals football game

Who: Baltimore Ravens (3-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1)

What: Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season

When: Sunday, October 11, 2020, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Baltimore picked up a 31-17 win over the Washington Football Team this past Sunday. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson earned his paycheck as he passed for two TDs and 193 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 53 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Jackson’s 50-yard touchdown rush down the right side of the field in the second quarter.

Bengals vs Ravens live stream reddit for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Bengals vs Ravens live streams for free, as they’ve got every NFL game that’s broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Ravens Bengals live streams in the UK

Disappointingly, American football fans across the pond do not get Bengals vs Ravens on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. Travellers stuck abroad can use a VPN (see above) to check out the game no matter where they are.

Bengals vs Ravens live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bengals vs Ravens live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati was able to grind out a solid victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday, winning 33-25. Cincinnati’s RB Joe Mixon was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 151 yards on 25 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. This was the first time Mixon has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Mixon’s sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Series History

Baltimore and Cincinnati both have five wins in their last ten games.

Nov 10, 2019 – Baltimore 49 vs. Cincinnati 13

Oct 13, 2019 – Baltimore 23 vs. Cincinnati 17

Nov 18, 2018 – Baltimore 24 vs. Cincinnati 21

Sep 13, 2018 – Cincinnati 34 vs. Baltimore 23

Dec 31, 2017 – Cincinnati 31 vs. Baltimore 27

Sep 10, 2017 – Baltimore 20 vs. Cincinnati 0

Jan 01, 2017 – Cincinnati 27 vs. Baltimore 10

Nov 27, 2016 – Baltimore 19 vs. Cincinnati 14

Jan 03, 2016 – Cincinnati 24 vs. Baltimore 16

Sep 27, 2015 – Cincinnati 28 vs. Baltimore 24

Burrow gets his first taste of the Ravens on Sunday, and though he won’t have to face a frenzied crowd, he will still have to contend with a vicious, blitzing Baltimore defense that has typically feasted on rookie quarterbacks.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Game preview:

While they were missing their All-Pro left tackle in Week 4 and have already lost starting slot cornerback Tavon Young for the season, the Ravens find themselves in relatively strong position when it comes to health. Their schedule also sets up favorably through their bye week, which means they should find themselves either at or near the top of the division when they face the Steelers in November.

Of course, the biggest key to success in the AFC North is winning your division games. The Ravens are rightfully heavy favorites against the Bengals, but they didn’t blow out the Washington Football Team in the manner many expected and division games can be fluky. So John Harbaugh will be hoping his team comes out strong in Week 5.

