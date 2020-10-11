Colts vs Browns Live Streaming Reddit FREE watch NFL Football Week 5

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Watch Browns vs. Colts: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday’s NFL game. The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 5. The game time is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 11, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Click Here to watch Colts vs Browns Live Stream NFL

The contest will mark the 30th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 15-14. In their last matchup on Sept. 24, 2017, Indianapolis hosted Cleveland and won, 31-28.

Who’s Playing

Indianapolis @ Cleveland

Current Records: Indianapolis 3-1; Cleveland 3-1

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. ET Oct. 11 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

The Colts were able to grind out a solid win over the Chicago Bears this past Sunday, winning 19-11. No one had a standout game offensively for Indianapolis, but they got one touchdown from TE Mo Alie-Cox.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Rodrigo Blankenship delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Cleveland had a touchdown and change to spare in a 49-38 victory over the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday. WR Odell Beckham had a stellar game for the Browns as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching five passes for two TDs and 81 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Beckham’s 50-yard touchdown rush down the right side of the field in the fourth quarter.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Indianapolis going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Indianapolis enters the game with only one rushing touchdown allowed, which is the best in the league. But Cleveland comes into the contest boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL at eight. We’ll see if the Colts’ defense can keep the Browns’ running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium — Cleveland, Ohio

TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Sep 24, 2017 – Indianapolis 31 vs. Cleveland 28

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

