Polished concrete floors have various advantages. These days, many people prefer to go with polished concrete flooring for their homes and even in offices and other commercial areas such as offices, industries, shopping malls, and restaurants.

Concrete floor polishing is going to give you a smoother concrete surface and adds shine to it, which makes it look aesthetically appealing. This is a cost-effective way to enhance the look of the dull concrete surface and also enhances its durability.

The polished concrete floors also have very little maintenance costs and other advantages, as mentioned in the last section of this article.

Making Polished Concrete

Concrete floor polishing is a skillful task, and hence you need to hire the right contractor who can make do the task efficiently.

There are two popular ways of concrete floor polishing:

There are different stages involved in achieving the desired look of the polished concrete surface. The process of polishing begins with the preparation of the surface, following by adopting the right method. There are two popular ways of achieving that refined, polished look of the concrete:

Wet method Dry method

The wet method

As you can figure out from the name, the wet method of polishing uses water in the griding process. This reduces the emission of dust, thus resulting in a hygienic and clean way of polishing the concrete. Within the grinding machines is a grinding disc on which a grated diamond used for floor polishing is installed.

This grated diamond will work on the concrete floor’s surface and make the coarser concrete particles turn into a fine dust.

The grated diamond is available in various grating sizes which are bought from the market. For a standard floor and standard looks, a grated diamond size of less than 100 has to be sued. But if you wish to achieve a more refined look, then the concrete will be using a lower grated diamond.

The water in the wet concrete floor polishing process will act as a lubricant, reducing friction. The use of water also increases the life of the polishing abrasives used on the surface. Plus, it also avoids the breakdown of machines due to overheating. Water will also settle off the dust emanated during the floor polishing process.

The dry method

Although the dry method is not exactly done in homes, it is the most sought-after process widely used in large commercial spaces such as large offices, conference halls, alleyways. This process is more cost-friendly and a faster way for concrete floor polishing. The only difference between the dry method over the wet method is that there is no use of water is done. Also, for dealing with the dangerous concrete dust during the floor polishing, the machines have a vacuum system inside them that sucks off any emanated microcrystals of concrete.

Advantages Of Having A Polished Concrete Surface

There are several advantages to concrete floor polishing:

It a durable, and with proper polishing, the floor lasts for a long time.

Lesser maintenance

Easy to clean, all you need is your floor cleaner and wipe off the surface.

One big factor for concrete floor polishing is that it has a higher coefficient of friction, making the surface less slippery.

Conclusion

Concrete floor polishing is a great way to enhance the aesthetics of the place. Moreover, the durability and longevity of the concrete flooring make it a popular option. Also, you must hire the best concreter to get the desired result. They must be experienced and qualified to pride concrete polishing services.

