For many of us, the past year has been characterized by the pandemic created by the novel coronavirus. From going to work to protecting our loved ones to shopping for basic necessities, COVID-19 has factored into virtually everything we do. Although the recent vaccine rollout is certainly cause for celebration, it can’t be denied that the aforementioned pandemic is still very much in effect. That being the case, it behooves all of us to make responsible choices and limit potential exposure until a sizable majority of Americans are fully vaccinated.

As you’ll find, limiting potential COVID-19 doesn’t have to be challenging, cumbersome or financially strenuous.

Opt for Virtual Doctor Visits

Going to a medical facility during a pandemic carries a fair number of risks. Although hospitals and doctors’ offices are doing their best to ensure patient safety, their precautions, while effective, are by no means flawless. So, if you’re immunocompromised, unable to drive or understandably anxious about seeing your doctor in-person, consider seeking medical advice remotely. Services like Everydaydoctor.com make getting professional medical assistance from the safety of home both simple and convenient.

Mask Up Whenever You Leave the House

At this point, masking up should be a no-brainer. Unfortunately, over a year into the pandemic, a frustrating number of Americans simply refuse to comply with mask rules placed into effect by businesses and state governments. Many of these individuals are acting on harmful misinformation, while others simply resent being told what to do and are unable to view the world outside of themselves. Regardless of whether your state currently has a mask mandate in effect, make a point of wearing a mask – over your mouth and nose – whenever you leave the house or interact with anyone outside of your immediate household.

You should also take care to avoid interacting with individuals who refuse to wear masks or wear them properly. Wanting to avoid socially awkward situations is perfectly understandable, but your health – and the health of those around you – is far more important than minor embarrassment.

Utilize Contactless Shopping Options

In the age of COVID-19, many of us have discovered a whole new appreciation for purchasing groceries online. While the ability to do one’s grocery shopping remotely certainly isn’t new, it’s something most people avoided due to perceived cost prior to the pandemic. Fortunately, in an effort to protect the health of their patrons, many grocery stores have begun offering contactless pickup options free of charge.

Per the name, contactless pickup entails doing your grocery shopping online, selecting an agreeable date and time to pick up your order and having your groceries loaded into your vehicle by store employees. This effectively minimizes in-person contact, thereby minimizing your risk of contracting – or inadvertently spreading – the novel coronavirus.

Furthermore, contactless pickup isn’t limited to groceries. These days, you’d be hard-pressed to find a business that doesn’t provide patrons with some form of curbside or no-contact pickup. Regardless of what you’re in the market for, odds are you can buy it online and pick it up without having to set foot inside of a crowded store.

Be Mindful of When You Go Out

If contactless pickup isn’t an option for you, you should at least be mindful of when you do your shopping. Make a point of going out during times of day when most people are at work or otherwise occupied. If you’re unable to go out during such times, consider enlisting the aid of friends or family members who are free to shop for you late at night or during normal work hours.

In some respects, the last year can be viewed as an extended exercise in social responsibility. While some of us have taken every conceivable precaution to protect ourselves and curb the spread of COVID-19, others have behaved recklessly and helped drive up infection numbers.

With a vaccine rollout currently underway in the U.S., it’s reasonable to assume that we’re in the homestretch of this pandemic. Still, while things are looking considerably more hopeful than they did a year ago, it isn’t safe to let your guard down quite yet. In the interest of continuing to avoid potential exposure to a virus that still poses a very real danger, put the measures discussed above to good use.

