COVID-19: Five Best Online Games That Will Keep You Busy During Lockdown!

During the quarantine, if you have been thinking of a way to connect with your friends in a unique way besides social media, playing online games together would be the best option. If you are a solo player who wants to win trophies and make a name on the gaming network, this is for you too. There are probably about a hundred online games out there. However, we have brought together a shortlist of the highly engaging games of different genres, which might also give you a lead on equally related games of the same experience.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG, as it is popularly called, is an online survival combat game developed by PUBG Corporation. It is currently the most popular online game, and the reason is not far fetched. PUBG has high graphics quality and is well-grounded in realism. It can engage as many as 100 players, including a large map that shows missions assignments, enemies hiding in bushes, exploding cars, etc. You can join the game as a Solo player or join a team of players and fight your way through the map.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Counter-Strike has stayed around for a very long time and will remain for even more. It is a game that portrays terrorism and the military’s engagement of counter-terrorism attacks. CS: GO is a multiplayer shooting game. Players take the role of military units and diffuse and plant bombs, protecting hostages, taking down terrorists, securing locations, and accomplishing missions. Good strategy, tactics, quick thinking, and teamwork are required to win as you kill enemies, eliminate other players, and perform tasks. There’s a reward of cash and other prizes for killing enemies and accomplishing other goals in the game.

Tetris 99

If you are familiar with the everlasting Tetris, you’ll probably be thinking about what Tetris is doing on this list? You might be surprised how mind-blowing this version of Tetris is. Tetris 99 is an online multiplayer version of the traditional Tetris video game published by Nintendo Switch. This 99-player Tetris Royale lets you play with friends with the included Team Battle feature to see who emerges champion out of 99 players. Additionally, it has an attack feature included, which means you can attack other players in the game, and you can even choose who to attack.

Online Casino

Online Casinos might not be everyone’s fancy; however, for someone who has a flair for cards, slots, pokers, and the likes, an online casino is an excellent way to get yourself engaged. There are two categories of people that play casinos. Some play for fun, and those who play for money. Majority play for the money. It is no news to most players in the latter category that Megaways slots can payout massively with a reasonably low bet. However, if you’re new and you’re hoping to spend some time making money, you need to do more than just knowing and playing the game. It would be best if you had access to the rules, access to many resources in choosing the best online platforms, and quality casinos with the best bonuses and freebies.

There’s quite a long list of best online casino games, but some include slot, blackjack online, Baccarat, Caribbean Stud Poker, Video Poker, and many more. Choose wisely.

Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World has been one of the top trending online role-playing games since its release in 2018 by Capcom. Monster Hunter World got the award of the best Role Playing Game in 2018 and several other awards. The story is not great, but the gameplay is terrific. The gameplay is about tracking down monsters and facing them in the big fight to the death. Monster Hunter World gives you one of the best gaming experiences as you face fierce, smart, and agile enemies. When you kill a monster, you get better gears to hunt even more monsters. Monster Hunter World can be played solo, but playing with a team of friends makes it more fun and less complicated in bringing down callous enemies.

The best thing is to actually enjoy your game and make optimum use of the happiness therein within this period. The relief of stress and anxiety that games help with the body is enormous. This benefit is vital for everyone.

