Wine Blogs are the answers to all your questions and more. The deeper you dive, the more you learn and explore because there is a wine for every mind!! As Robert Louis Stevenson said, “Wine is bottled poetry.”

We know that wine is a passion for many people, and we’ve found some of the most entertaining and informative wine blogs from around the world. These are our top 10 wine blog picks for you to start your fantastic wine journey.





Top 10 Wine Blogs

1. I Love Wine

The founder of this site is a couple who are both wine enthusiasts and make you believe that you don’t need to be a superhero to become a wine expert. All you need is the correct information and enthusiasm, and this blog takes care of the information part for you. They cover everything related to wine. If you want to know everything about wine all at one stop, then this is the place to be!

2. Wine Turtle

This blog is about wine and covers wine accessories, tricks, and facts! You will find information about all kinds of wines right here on this blog. The name of the blog “Wine Turtle” is explained by the creators in their tagline of this blog, “they are wine turtles because they do not believe in hurrying; instead, they take time to enjoy every single drop of it.” All wine lovers can surely learn a lot here.

3. Dr. Vino

There is a saying, “You don’t have to say a lot to say a lot!” Keeping this statement in mind, let me tell you just one thing, this wine guide or blog has won Best Wine Blog and Best Wine Blog Writing. That is how good the content is available at this blog is. Dr. Vino managed this unique blog site, popularly known as Tyler Colman. The blog posts cover everything from food pairings to how to open a bottle of wine without any fuss. So, what are you waiting for, go and have a look by yourself!

4. Rockin Red Blog

The creator of this blog, Michelle Williams, has been a writer for some popular magazines before he started blogging. You can imagine the quality of content created by someone with this much experience in hand. She writes about winemaking, food pairings, comparisons, reviews, and whatnot and is the ultimate guide for a wine lover or any curious person!!

5. Sediment

Packed with wittiness and humor, this blog is a complete package. It makes you laugh while guiding you along your learning journey about wine. Two people, CJ and PK, are behind this entertainment dose! They do not believe in formal writing and write their heart out. You will get to learn everything about wine and its industry and have great fun along the way.

If you read wine blogs, you’ve probably come across the term Vinography. It is operated by Alder Yarrow, a high-tech consultant and wine enthusiast from San Francisco. This blog site contains comprehensive and unfiltered information about wine varietals. In addition to this, he offers restaurant reviews and links to other magazines, blogs, and newspapers. It has a huge fan base all over the world.

7. Sip on this Juice

This wine blog has been run by a very popular wine lover, Amy Lieberfarb. She is passionate about wine, and she shares her knowledge with her readers in an approachable way. She is an explorer and talks about various topics that include wine, food, travel, tips, and facts on her blog. She has a massive following. Her blogs are very informative with a clear point of view. She is an achiever and has been in the “Top 25 Wine Influencers.” You should not miss the information that she is giving!!

8. Wine Explorers

As the name suggests, this blog solely believes in exploring! They are enthusiasts for going to every place in the world, trying out all the wines under the sun, and sharing their experience and learning with all of us. This blog is created by five wine lovers who have tasted nearly 4200 wines and explored around 70 different countries. You now know what kind of wine lovers they are by knowing these numbers!

9. 1 Wine Dude

1 Wine Dude is undoubtedly one of the most well-known blog sites, noted for its simplicity and high-quality writing style. And who does not love humor? It is more fun when you get laughs while reading something you already love! This blog by Joe Roberts is just that. You get high-quality information about how different wines around the world taste with the recommendations from an expert!!

10. Wine Spectator

If not just the wine but the industry and all of that is happening in and around the winemaking interests you. In that case, a formal and informative blog that involves all the procedures and logistics of the industry is perfect for you. Well, you guessed it right. I am talking about this blog that has all the things I just mentioned above. Please go and check it out!! Once you start following this website, you will fall in love with it.

Our pick for the Best Blog

There is an entire ocean of information and blogs as I already mentioned. Internet is used for easy access to endless advice and guidance, so it becomes hard to find quality content. All the blogs we mentioned here are the best, but our best pick is “Ilovewine.com“

This fantastic blog site was founded by two dedicated wine fans who publish easy wine tasting blogs and vivid illustrations of wine pairings. Not just the content, they inspire their readers that they too can be a wine expert if you have the proper guidance. If you want detailed knowledge about wine and everything related to it, this is your destination.

Final Words

So, here’s to the wanderers, the lovers, the admirers, and the explorers!! Because if you look closely, life is fun because there is a wine for every mind!!

