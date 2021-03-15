With the popularity of CBD skyrocketing recently, it’s no surprise that people are becoming more and more interested in CBD concentrates. However, a few questions come to mind for consumers looking to step into the wonderful world of CBD. While vaping and dabbing seem to be the two most popular forms of consumption, consumers can fairly ask what they are, how they work and which one is the better choice.

For those not clued up on the latest CBD terminology, dabbing isn’t referring to THAT Fortnite dance your kids are doing. Dabbing CBD is the process in which CBD concentrates are applied to a hot dab rig and then inhaled. Vaping should be less confusing, considering its increase in popularity over the past few years. If you’re using a vaporiser to help you quit smoking, it’s worth noting that CBD concentrates may be a great alternative to the same old boring e-liquids that continue your nicotine addiction.

First things first, it’s crucial to emphasise the importance of choosing the right kind of CBD before deciding on whether you’ll try vaping or dabbing. CBD concentrates from brands such as HighKind ensure that you’re getting all the terpene goodness you expect from a CBD experience, with extracts derived from 100% hemp.

CBD concentrates are concentrated forms of CBD, a vital part of the cannabis plant. CBD extracts mostly contain 0% THC, ensuring that all those unwanted psychoactive effects won’t occur. CBD oils are extracts too and also make use of other parts of the plants, such as terpenes. Not all CBD companies make full use of terpenes however, so it’s important to buy from a brand that commits to full-spectrum extraction. But what are the major differences between vaping CBD oil cartridges and inhaling big CBD dabs?

The main distinction is temperature, as well as the amount of CBD that can be consumed in one dose. CBD oil vape cartridges must have a special extract that ensures the compound stays in a liquid form without crystallizing. CBD concentrates do not have that makeup and will be melted when put into a heated dab pen.

Using CBD cartridges in your vaporiser is a fantastic way to quit smoking, offering up a like-for-like replacement for the smoking sensation. CBD vaping is also a massive improvement on regular e-liquids, which seek to continue your nicotine addiction. When comparing CBD vaping and dabbing, some would say that vaping is actually healthier as users avoid the combustion process and use a heating method that is completely controlled with consistent dosing. In contrast, CBD dabbing requires the heating of a dab nail, in which CBD wax is placed. This results in the release of vapour.

Dabbing also allows room for higher consumption, as well as a more powerful CBD sensation, aroma and taste. CBD oil on the other hand does not maintain those aromatherapeutic properties that so many CBD buffs are looking for. Despite this, CBD vapes do have the upper hand in terms of versatility. CBD vape pens are super easy to carry around and can be used in most places due to their similarity to regular nicotine vape pens.

Clearly, both CBD vaping and CBD dabbing have a wide range of their own pros and cons. Depending on your situation, either would suit you down to the ground. If you’re an ex-smoker looking for a way to keep those cravings at bay, a vape pen may be more suitable. If you’re looking to step up your CBD experience, a dabbing rig may be the way to go to experience the full range of tastes, aromatic benefits that come with CBD.

