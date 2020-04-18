Dak Prescott Trade Rumors: Could The Dallas Cowboys QB Be Heading To South Beach?

With the 2020 NFL Draft coming up next week, perhaps one of the biggest names in the NFL may be on the move in the form of Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott.

Prescott, the third-year starting quarterback for the Cowboys is embroiled in a bitter contract extension dispute with Dallas, whom has already paid offensive stars such as WR Amari Cooper and RB Ezekiel Elliott, and received an exclusive franchise tag in March, hosted a private gathering allegedly of more than ten people at his residence during the COVID-19 lockdown.

While this may or may not be used as leverage against Prescott, as many Americans are homebound during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and are required to adhere to current social distancing guidelines, Prescott hosting a get together amidst such gatherings isn’t a good look, and knowing how things are going in Big D, and the comments made by Cowboys Executive Vice President, CEO and Director of Player Personnel, Stephen Jones, it may have been his last.

With a deadline of July 15 coming up to agree to a long-term deal and both sides appearing to be heading for a bitter divorce, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed a hypothetical trade between the Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins sending Prescott and Dallas’ first-round pick (17th overall) to the Dolphins in exchange for the the fifth overall pick next Thursday (No.5 overall) and Miami’s 2020 third round pick.

While something as blockbuster like this may or may not happen between now and the draft, beneath the surface, it makes sense for both parties. On one hand, you have Prescott and the Cowboys entangled in a nasty feud with both sides not willing to budge and the Dolphins who are in need of a bondafide proven commodity, instead of relying on the likes of journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and former 2018 tenth overall pick in Josh Rosen.

And despite his steady production, lack of injuries and being under the microscope as QB for “America’s Team”, Prescott is more of a safe choice for Dallas, when they have secretly longed to have their own version of inter-division nemesis and Super Bowl champion in Philadelphia Eagles QB, Carson Wentz.

While their numbers and production are similar, the one thing that Wentz has over the 6’2, 235-pound Prescott is a stronger arm, more mobility and a prototypical NFL build at 6’5 and 237 pounds. And the one quarterback that has drawn comparisons to Wentz in former Oregon Ducks QB—and 2020 Rose and Senior Bowl MVP—Justin Herbert has drawn favorable comparisons to the former second overall pick in the 2016 NFL out of North Dakota State.

So, basically in a nutshell, Dallas would be sending Prescott to Miami for the opportunity to possibly take their own version of Wentz in the 6’6, 237-pound Herbert. Could Herbert be the new sheriff in Big D? With silly season in full swing right before the draft and some serious drama brewing down in Jerryworld, expect the unexpected.

