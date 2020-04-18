6 Surprising Ways To Use Essential Oils For Household Cleaning

When it comes to essential oils, everyone thinks of aromatherapy. But, do you know essential oils come handy when it comes to household cleaning? From de-germing your kids’ toys, disinfecting the surfaces to degreasing the gas stoves, essential oils are an amazing natural cleaner. Read to know six surprising ways you can use these oils for cleaning-

Lavender Oil For Disinfecting The Surfaces

Lavender is a purple-colored plant with amazing health potential and natural anti-bacterial properties. However, it does more than just looking and smelling nice. From bathroom surface to kitchen floor, you can use lavender essential oil for disinfecting your home with an added bonus, i.e., fresh floral fragrance. For making a surface cleaner using lavender oil, fill a spray bottle with water, add about 10 drops of lavender oil, and shake the mixture. Spritz the mixture around, and let it disinfect the surface while it dries.

Make A Non-Toxic Toy Cleaner Using Essential Oils

If you have a toddler, it is pretty sure that there are dozens of toys strewn all around the house. As your kid gets his hands into mud, chalk, bugs, peanut butter, or jelly, you might have found stinky messes on toys. You can’t clean these toys with any of the usual cleaning products as your kid may get chemicals into his mouth when he chews whatever he has in his hands.

You can use lavender or lemon essential oil for cleaning kids’ toys; they are quite effective against viruses and bacteria. The homemade cleaning spray made of essential oils also helps get rid of the odors that come from the sports equipment.

Peppermint Oil Helps Fight Cockroaches

Did you find a cockroach in your apartment? There is good news for you! You can fight these roaches in an easy, natural way using peppermint oil. Spray the peppermint essential oil mixture directly on the cockroach or add it to an insecticide. Or, you can prevent them from returning by spraying a mixture containing one part of white vinegar, two parts water, and a few drops of peppermint oil. Another way is to mix it with soap and spray it around the interiors and exteriors of your home.

Degrease The Kitchen Cupboards Using Lemon Oil

You already know that lemon is an amazing degreaser; that’s why it is used in dish bars or other cleaning products. However, you can use lemon essential oil as a natural degreaser to clean the grime or pesky film on the gas stove. For this, take a cup of water and vinegar, and transfer it into a spray bottle. Add 4-5 drops of lemon oil, shake well, and a green cleaning spray is ready. If there is stubborn grease on your cooktop, sprinkle some baking soda on the area and then spray the mixture. You’ll get rid of greasy spots in no time.

Use Essential Oils For On-The-Go Cleaning

Don’t forget about the use of essential oils for cleaning on-the-go. You can create effective sprays and wipes to keep you from germs. These sprays or wipes can be used on surfaces, hands, shopping carts, etc. You can use it as a hand sanitizer as a great alternative to heavily-fragranced or chemically-laden sanitizers.

Also, the most common way people clean their houses clean and fresh is by using air fresheners. There are several DIY recipes for creating air fresheners using essential oils. You can make air fresheners using an infinite amount of essential oil combinations, including lavender oil, orange oil, peppermint oil, tea tree oil, etc.

Clean Your Bathroom Tiles, Shower With Essential Oils

Often, people think that essential oils aren’t that effective to tackle the tough germs in bathrooms. However, essential oils like oregano, tea tree, eucalyptus, etc. have anti-microbial properties that fight against viruses, influenza, and bacteria. Tea tree oil is the most important tool in your arsenal. It is exceptionally good for keeping mildew and soap scum at bay. Add 10-20 drops any of these essential oils in two cups of vinegar, and two spoons of liquid dish soap. Use this mixture to clean the shower daily after use.

