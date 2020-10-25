Dating: How to Deal with Being Single Again after a Long Time

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















People change over time and no matter how great it was in the beginning, sometimes long-term relationships break down because, for whatever reason, you’re just not that compatible with one another anymore. Whether you ended your relationship on good terms, or never want to speak to your ex-partner again, most people will agree that being single for an indefinite period of time can be boring and frustrating, especially when you’ve gotten used to the coupled life.

But that being said, being single can also be an awesome time to get to know yourself and learn to be happy on your own.

Spend Time with Friends:

Being alone all the time is the absolute worst when you come out of a long-term relationship. If you’re used to seeing your partner a lot throughout the week, or were living with them before you broke up, finding yourself on your own can be very lonely. Make sure that you’re not alone all the time; invite friends around for drinks and schedule weekly dinner dates with your friends and relatives; having fun social plans will make you feel a lot better.

Spend Your Alone Time Wisely:

You’ve suddenly found yourself with all this time alone and maybe you’re wondering what to do with it. Perhaps it came as a bit of a relief at first but now you’re starting to get rather bored. Fill your time alone with things that make you happy, whether that’s watching your favorite shows on Netflix now that you can binge-watch guilt-free with nobody waiting to watch something else, getting lost in a good book, learning something new with an online course or starting your own online business – everybody is different when it comes to how they like to spend their time, but whatever you do, avoid spending it sitting around moping.

Treat Yourself to Something New:

This is a new chapter in your life so it makes sense to mark it with something nice and new for yourself, especially now that you can buy yourself whatever you like without having to worry about joint bank accounts and the like. Whether you get a new hairstyle, a new outfit, or even a new car is up to you and your personal circumstances.

There’s nothing like a bit of retail therapy for cheering yourself up and there are plenty of fun things for singles to purchase like these dakimakura from Japan; life-size pillows of your favorite anime characters that any anime fan is going to love.

Get a Pet:

Maybe you’ve suddenly found yourself living alone after ending your long-term relationship but that’s no reason to move somebody else in straight away unless of course they are furry and have four legs. Getting a pet can be an amazing experience, but make sure that you are ready to commit to them before you do – it’s a decision that needs a lot of careful thought.

There are so many dogs and cats in shelters that you can offer a home to, so if you’re ready to open your home to a new furry friend, now’s the perfect time to do it. Plus, you don’t have to worry about what a partner thinks of dogs or if they’re allergic to cats. You can just go and get the perfect pet for you.

Finding yourself single after a long-term relationship is always going to come with an adjustment period. While it might feel weird to be in this situation right now, remember that it’s just because you’re not used to it and with time, it’ll become normal. Use your time single to work out what you really want from your next relationship.

