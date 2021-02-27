Often, I get asked the question – ‘which anabolic steroid is best for muscle growth?’ Whenever I am asked this question, the one product that comes to mind from my personal experience is Dianabol anabolic steroid.

It is not as if there are not other androgenic-anabolic steroids that are not equally effective. However, when I think of all the other stuff, like its high level of oral bioavailability, reversible side effects, and lean, water retention-free muscle gains, I have to say that Dianabol (D-bol) is one of the best medications for your better muscle growth.

What is Anabolic Dianabol?

Before buying real Dianabol for sale, it is essential to know precisely what this anabolic steroid is all about. For starters, Dianabol is the brand name for Metandienone, an anabolic steroid that CIBA Laboratories developed in 1955.

Dianabol pills were first put to medical use to treat patients with different degrees of burns and help the elderly combat osteoporosis and other skeletal muscle degeneration disorders.

However, as far back as the 1960s, Dianabol for sale for non-medical purposes and as a performance-enhancing drug was very popular amongst beginner, intermediate and elite level athletes.

One of the reasons why athletes so widely use this drug is because of its easy administration. Needle-sensitive sportsmen and women would prefer popping Dianabol pills provided they know that they will get quick muscle growth results with workouts.

In the bodybuilding community, Dianabol anabolic steroid is a preferred drug of choice by newbies and seasoned bodybuilders alike because of its bulking and cutting results and benefits. Some of these results and services include;

– Promoting the growth of lean muscle mass,

– Preservation of lean muscle mass,

– Acting as a catalyst for converting amino acid as well as promoting protein synthesis in muscles,

– Enhancing levels of testosterone in the body and significantly improving athletic performance,

– Enhancing protein production,

– Increasing the production of oxygen-rich red blood cells in the body, which improves strength and stamina, and

– Dianabol reduces skin deep water retention.

How to Take Dianabol Steroid?

Dianabol pills for sale are taken orally by recommended steroid doses depending on your bodybuilding goal. Dianabol cycles are usually short to reduce the anabolic steroids adverse effect on vital organs like the kidney and liver.

When you purchase real Dianabol for sale, you also need to consider purchasing liver protection drug-like SamaGen (Samarin140) and taking the medication along with D-bol. This way, you would be able to protect the health of your liver throughout the D-bol cycle.

On completing your recommended Dianabol cycle, you need to start a post-cycle therapy (PCT) regimen with aromatase inhibitors/anti-estrogen (like Nolvadex or Proviron) to reduce the estrogen levels in your body while restarting and regulating your natural hormone production.

Dianabol Steroid Side Effects

Dianabol offers strong anabolic as well as moderate androgenic and estrogenic effects. D-bol converts to estrogen in the body. This is why it is essential to make use of anti-estrogen drugs during your PCT.

High levels of estrogen in the body can cause male bodybuilders to use D-bol to develop male boobs (gynecomastia). There is an increased risk of virilization with Acne Symptoms for female users of D-bol, a hoarseness/deepening of the voice, male pattern baldness, and increased facial and body hair growth prevalent.

Bodybuilders that purchase genuine Dianabol for sale and use the drug per recommended doses need not fear irreversible liver damage. However, frequent and prolonged use of D-bol is a cause for concern, particularly for the long-time health of your liver.

Whatever the case may be, to be sure of protecting your liver, you should use liver supplements and protective drugs whenever you start a D-bol cycle. Skin deep water retention is also a side effect of Dianabol use.

How to Administer Dianabol Steroid Pills?

Beginner D-bol Cycle

If you are a beginner at bodybuilding and steroid use, it is essential to know your tolerance level. To this end, you should begin with a daily oral D-bol dose of 15 mg for two weeks. You can increase the dosage to 25 mg per day if your body shows little or no adverse effects from steroid use.

Experienced D-bol Cycle

Experienced bodybuilders and steroid users can buy Dianabol for sale online and use between 30 and 50 mg daily over a 4 to 6 week period. You must avoid falling for the temptation to consume more than 50 mg of D-bol per day.

50 mg daily is a safe dosage when consuming Dianabol pills. So be careful not to use more than this dosage while you run a Dianabol cycle. To ensure that the amount of D-bol in your bloodstream is stable, make sure to avoid consuming between 30 and 50 mg at one time.

The half-life of D-bol is between 3 to 6 hours, which is comparatively short. So it is desirable to spread out your daily dosage like taking a single tablet of 10 mg with each meal thrice daily. While taking Dianabol, you should avoid consuming caffeine and alcoholic beverages to not put too much strain on your kidneys and liver.

Genuine Dianabol for Sale Product Description

When buying Dianabol for sale products online, make sure that they go by the brand name “Dianabol” or “D-bol” and not any other alteration or manipulation of the brand name like “D-bal.” D-bal and the likes are supplements that claim to offer similar benefits as D-bol. Most of these supplements provide erroneous claims and should not be trusted.

Genuine Dianabol for sale should contain prohormones and healthy anabolic compounds for encouraging muscle growth. D-bol should also have 3?-Hydroxy-1, 4-androstadienone-17-one, which is necessary for enhancing the production of red blood cells in the body.

Original Dianabol should be able to convert amino acids while promoting protein synthesis. It should be an anti-proteolytic and natural steroidal anabolic formulation. D-bol in its original, undiluted state should help to boost your testosterone level while enhancing your overall strength, stamina, endurance, and recovery (from muscle injuries) levels.

Where to Buy Dianabol Pills?

If you live in the U.S, then you may be hard-pressed to get Dianabol for sale from a regular pharmacy without a doctor’s prescription. While this may not be the case in other countries, particularly in parts of Asia and Europe, you can still order genuine Dianabol Anabolic Steroids from reputable pharmaceutical companies online.

Make sure to search for those online sites with a record of high performance in the quality of their products, reliability, and speed of delivery.

Conclusion

Dianabol is one anabolic steroid that can either be taken orally or injected into your muscles. However, the pills have a high oral bioavailability level and are preferred by most athletes, including professional bodybuilders. Real D-bol can be purchased online from highly reputable companies. However, watch out for fakes (and there are many) that come in different brand names to mislead and deceive unsuspecting users.

Real Dianabol for sale is not hard to find if you know where to look. Make sure that you stick to recommended short cycles to avoid liver-related health issues (use liver protection drugs) and always start a PCT regimen after a D-bol process.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

