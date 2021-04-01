One of the nicest features you can have in your garden is that of a pond. Not only does a pond serve as a great focal point for the overall design of your garden, but it can also make for a helpful feature in the event of a resale.

That being said, installing a pond properly and maintaining it so that the water retains that fresh, crisp look can be a bit of a task. It requires you to perform regular maintenance and to constantly be on the lookout for dirt, debris, and signs of growing algae.

If you have a pond in your garden that has started to look a bit murky and cloudy, there are a few things that you can do to correct the situation. Before long, you will be able to enjoy clear, pristine water in your pond once again, something that your fish and any other wildlife that calls your pond home will surely appreciate.

Upgrade the Filter

The first line of defence between your pond and murky, cloudy water is the filter that you have installed. There are a variety of products on the market today that are designed to cater to different sizes of ponds. If you accidentally installed one that isn’t capable of handling the amount of water pumping through it each day, your pond water can quickly become dirty.

For this reason, the first thing that you should do when you notice that your pond water isn’t as clean as you would like is to consider the type of filter that you use. It might be necessary to upgrade to a different quality that is better tailored to handling your pond’s size and volume.

You can find a variety of options as well as practical advice on how to choose a filter by checking out Water-garden.co.uk.

Don’t Overfeed Fish

When you take on the task of installing a pond in your garden, you set yourself on a path to learn quite a bit about how to create a healthy environment for any fish that you might wish to put in your pond. While fish tend to be on the low-maintenance side of things when it comes to pets, there are still some key points regarding keeping your fish healthy that you will want to bear in mind.

For starters, you need to ensure that you aren’t overfeeding the fish in your pond. This is because fish will only eat so much at one time. The remaining food will then break down in the water of your pond and cause it to become dirty and cloudy. It can also result in the growth of certain bacteria that might even be harmful to your water plants and fish.

Ultimately, you should learn as much about the feeding habits of the type of fish you have so that you can feed them not only the appropriate amount of food but the right type of food as well.

