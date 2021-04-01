There are few careers out there as rewarding as nursing, where you get to help people from all over live their best and healthiest lives. Nursing is an incredibly diverse field however, with a variety of different specializations available. Once you have achieved your registered nursing degree, there are a whole host of different jobs that you can consider taking on. Spanning from the obvious to more niche parts of the healthcare process, the options available show just how different two nurses can be from one another.

Whether you are thinking about becoming a nurse or are just about to finish your registered nursing degree, this guide has been created as your essential overview to the types of different specializations that exist within nursing. Read on now to see what has been picked.

Registered Nurse

Average Salary Range per year: $60,000 – $76,000

A registered nurse is the most common job for those looking to break into the nursing field. Their roles include a generalist approach to care, engaging in tasks such as managing a patient’s activity, talking to them and their family, making sure they take their medication, and helping with operations. They often act as a liaison between the patient and the doctor, making sure that the patient is getting the best care possible.

Family Nurse Practitioner

Average Salary Range per year: $82,000 – $126,000

A family nurse practitioner has a fairly autonomous role when it comes to working in a family setting. They are able to prescribe their own medications in most states, as well as recommending different levels of treatment. If you are interested in studying to become a family nurse practitioner, then it is normally common practice to finish an FNP conversion degree. Check out the Texas Woman’s University’s FNP online programs here.

Cardiac Nurse

Average Salary Range per year: $46,000 – $106,000

A cardiac nurse works in all settings related to heart health. Their job is to monitor the heart health of their patients, make sure they take the necessary heart medicine and to assist the doctor when it comes to heart surgery. As a result, they are expected to have a clear understanding of cardiac health and hold a special cardiac-vascular nursing certification before they can start practicing, as well as holding a nursing license.

Emergency Room Nurse

Average Salary Range per year: $51,000 – $97,000

An emergency room nurse is the type of nurse you might see in a dramatic TV show such as ER. They work in the middle of the drama, helping trauma surgeons when it comes to performing life-or-death surgery. ER nurses are expected to be quick on their feet, have great empathy skills and be able to last for long periods of time. They also have a public health role in promoting preventative tactics to avoid people landing up in the emergency room in the first place.

Pain Management Nurse

Average Salary Range per year: $33,000 – $71,000

Pain Management nurses work in the field of chronic or acute pain, trying to locate the source of the pain in a patient and then find ways to alleviate the difficulties that arise. To become a pain management nurse, you will definitely have to be certified by the American Society for Pain Management Nursing.

Geriatric Nurse

Average Salary Range per year: $35,000 – $70,000

It is expected that the demand for geriatric nurses will only rise in the future due to the fact that more and more people across the USA are reaching an elderly age, which brings with it all types of issues such as Alzheimer’s, arthritis and dementia. Their role is to work with elderly people and help them live healthy lifestyles despite the various difficulties that can be brought on by an advanced age.

Pediatric Nurse

Average Salary Range per year: $41,000 – $85,000

Pediatric nurses work closely with children in order to promote their general wellbeing. They work with a pediatrician in diagnosing children’s issues, help them recover after surgery and prescribe medicines. They screen for children’s health, deliver vaccines and guide on the healthcare of children. Pediatric nurses are generally expected to have both a bachelor’s and master’s in nursing as well as a Certified Pediatric Nursing Qualification.

Oncology Nurse

Average Salary Range per year: $53,000 – $94,000

The oncology unit in a hospital is all about diagnosing and treating cancers. As a result, it is a role for nurses with a particularly strong sense of empathy and emotional intelligence. Treatment options are getting better all the time however, so that a nurse can definitely assist in getting the patient back to full health after being diagnosed with cancer. Oncology nurses usually require accreditation from the Oncology Nursing Certification Board in order to operate legally.

Orthopaedic Nurse

Average Salary Range per year: $99,000 – $127,000

Orthopaedic nurses deal with bones. They assist the doctor when it comes to issue such as fractures, joint replacements and osteoporosis. They also help during physiotherapy as well as educating the patient about the best ways to recover. They can work in both clinical and hospital settings. Usually in order to become an orthopedic nurse, you are required to have obtained accreditation from the Orthopaedic Nurses Certification Board.

Military Nurse

Average Salary Range per year: $58k – $103k

If you like to travel and save lives while you do it, there is no position better suited than working as an army nurse. It is not for the faint-hearted as a military hospital is an extremely high-stress position. As expected, you should have some position in the army before being able to register as an army nurse.

Conclusion

As you can see from the list above, there are so many different paths that one can take when it comes to being a nurse. This small list is just a taster of the many different specializations that occur within nursing. In order to find what is right for you, it is worth locating where your passion is and starting from there. All the best in your nursing career!

