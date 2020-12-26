Woman kneeling at the floor cleaning while smiling

The end of the tenancy is a crucial time for the homeowners and the tenant of the rented house for a number of reasons. One of the most important ones is the end of lease cleaning, Rozelle that is performed for moving out of the property successfully. The final purging of the rented property is the responsibility of every tenant.

Depending on the availability of knowledge, time, and other things the tenant may book an end of lease cleaning company like Clean Australia Service or DIY. End of lease cleaning is an important activity and below are mentioned the reasons why it is so important.

Secure your bond – at the beginning of each tenancy, it is common practice for house owners to deposit a certain amount as security. This amount is returned when the tenancy period ends up with the tenant leaving the property without damage and in the same condition which it was at the time of renting. Fair wear and tear are normal and acceptable. If there is excessive damage or lack of sanitation making the property not suitable for residing and leasing again the landlord has the right to use the security money partial or complete to get the repairs or sanitation done by the skilled end of lease cleaning professionals.

Tenants are legally bound to perform it – the lease agreement signed between the tenant and landlord is a legal contract in which most property owners have a clause for the end of lease cleaning. It is an important activity that is to be performed to return the house in the same condition as it was at the start of the tenancy. Like the guidelines of the Residential Tenancy Act, tenants have to make sure that the property is habitable, clean, and sanitized after their tenancy period. If the tenant denies performing the end of lease cleaning, the landowners have the right to use the security money to get the property back to its previous condition. He may take legal steps against the tenant also if the property is inhabitable or damaged.

Different From Regular Cleaning

Cleaning the home regularly to get rid of dirt, germs, and dust is different from the end of lease cleaning because it is less time consuming than the other. Other differences that make an end of lease cleaning different from regular cleaning are listed below –

● End of lease cleaning means cleaning of the entire property.

● It is time-consuming and requires a lot of physical effort.

● It may need the assistance of an experienced end of lease cleaning experts.

● End of lease cleaning cannot be performed before the tenant belongings are removed from the property.

● There is the involvement of security deposit which may not be a factor when cleaning regularly.

● Extensive use of cleaning products and equipment is required for performing the end of lease cleaning.

Conclusion

It is important to understand that regular cleaning is crucial for daily and weekly maintenance of sanitation while the end of lease cleaning is done only at the end of a tenancy period. You have to find a company that is reputed and reliable with years of establishment, a team of experienced bond cleaners, affordable rates, and good reviews. So if you are a lessee you should understand the reasons mentioned above to know why the end of lease cleaning is important.

