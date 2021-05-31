While there are many ways of improving your home’s look, installing crown molding is no doubt among the top methods of achieving such a goal. With the crown molding in place, such as the coffered ceiling with crown molding, your home no longer feels boxy and shows a clear separation between the ceiling and walls. What’s even better is that you don’t need to hire a professional carpenter when installing the crown molding by yourself. While this is great news as you save some bucks, you shouldn’t celebrate just yet as there are important things you should consider for your project to be successful.

If you’re stranded and don’t know where to start, don’t worry. Here’s an overview of useful tips to consider as you’re installing crown molding on your own.

Prepare Yourself Before The Installation

Before you even start with the crown molding installation, ensure to first plan things through carefully. Only through careful planning will you be able to know which crown molding is the best choice for your home. This is crucial as you can find crown molding in various decorative styles, and it’s best to go with one that suits your décor. It would be best to get an accurate measurement of your room to ensure the crown molding is a perfect fit.

Know The Materials

There are many different crown molding materials you can choose to use in your home. Each of these materials has its advantages and disadvantages when it comes to its installation and maintenance. The different choices of crown molding available to homeowners are;

Medium-density fiberboard molding

Wood crown molding

Polyurethane and PVC molding

Plaster crown molding

Polystyrene molding

Most homeowners prefer going with the wood crown molding because it suits many designs and adds natural beauty to your room. However, it tends to be harder to install and might not be the best choice if you’re still perfecting your crown molding installation skills and is expensive. Instead of this, you can choose to install polyurethane crown molding that resembles wood as it’s cheaper and resistant to insects and rot.

Consider The Design

The addition of crown molding can be beneficial to different rooms. However, these upgrades are best suited for rooms with high ceilings as the crown molding does an excellent job combining the ceiling to become part of the entire room’s overall design.

With this in mind, you must first assess the effects of crown molding on boosting the room’s overall feel. For example, a huge and detailed trim might not be ideal for a tiny room or a low ceiling. In contrast, a Victorian-style crown won’t be a perfect match for a room inside the countryside log cabin, whereas a thin crown molding won’t match a roomy and high-ceilinged room.

Know The Size

You also must examine the size of your crown molding before deciding whether it’s an ideal fit for your home. This is crucial because even crown molding constructed from identical material typically has a different effect due to their varying sizes. Therefore, it’s important you first measure your ceiling’s height before deciding whether it’s suitable for a particular room.

With a precise measurement of your ceiling’s height, that’s only when you can pick a crown molding to pick depending on its thickness. In addition, you should consider your baseboards, doors, and windows to know a crown molding of optimal size to fit into any of your rooms.

