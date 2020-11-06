Do’s and Don’ts While Choosing Home Furniture

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Furniture can be very expensive, and investing in designer pieces isn’t always feasible. So how can you furnish your home with pieces that look and feel like they will last long? Before you try to give your living room a Pinterest makeover, pause for a moment. Choosing furniture for your home can be overwhelming, and has a direct impact on your savings account. There are a lot of things you need to consider in order to avoid mistakes that will not only create a dent in your pocket but will also make you regret getting something you did not want. While choosing furniture for your home, you need to keep a few things in mind. While furnishing your home is a very personal art, there are certain principles of design that you should keep in mind to help you decorate your home successfully. Whether you’re looking to get home furniture on rent or buying it, these dos and don’ts should help you to get started.

Consider Your Lifestyle

Design magazines, Pinterest, and catalogs are great as they can be inspiring, but don’t let yourself be completely carried away by somebody else’s design schemes. Many items that look great theoretically might not look suitable in practice. A glass coffee table might look trendy, but if you are planning kids, the edges can create a hazard, while the surface will show up with every touch of sticky fingers. A dainty little desk might become useless if you need space for a lot of paperwork. Higher chair in case you are frequently visited by a relative with arthritis, and a low futon bed, although great for a teenager, won’t work well in a guest room mostly used by inhabitants of more advanced age. The same applies to novelty items, unconventional styles, and bold designs that might look great at first, but not quite when you look at them day after day after day. Will you be still happy with a piece of furniture five years down the line? If you are not sure, it might make more sense to invest in something that is timeless.

Do Evaluate Your Needs

It’s important to put the furniture you need ahead of the one that you desire. We suggest that you make a list of the furniture that you need and then prioritize according to your budget. Make sure that you get the most important furniture pieces first and leave the other pieces for the next payday. Getting a new bed because the one you have is beyond repair is more important than having that beautiful chair because you think it looks good. It’s probably more important to get a comfortable night’s sleep than to invest in a chair just for the looks.

Measure the Dimensions of the Furniture

If you want to buy the furniture from a showroom be sure to carry a measuring tape to take down measurements or seek assistance from a sales associate. If you are planning to buy it or rent home furniture online, you need to visit the specification tab to find the width, depth, and height of the. Also, take note of the diagonal depth if you are buying a sofa or accent chair. This will help decide if, the furniture can be carried into tighter entryways. One of the worst things that could happen when shopping for furniture is that you fall in love with a piece only to discover that it doesn’t fit in your home space. Make sure you always have the measurements of the room you want to fit the furniture in. To be on the safe side, choose furniture that falls just short of the measurements you have noted down so that it can definitely fit in the available space.

Be Conscious About Quality

Although keeping within the budget is advisable, a low price does not necessarily mean great value for money. Chances are that cheap furniture is often poorly made of low quality, and what you save now, you are likely to have to spend later on repairs and maintenance. Not every piece of furniture needs to have heirloom potential, but it’s worth searching for the best quality that is available in your budget. Solid wood frames and fabrics that are less likely to fade or stain and decent quality runners and hinges are worth looking for.

Think About Maintenance and Repair

The furniture you desire to have for your home can be made up of pale, textured, or fluffy upholstery and natural wood with incredible chatoyance, but unable to cope with a glass of spilled water. Or has a high gloss finish on which each fingermark will be visible. Be honest about the furniture’s wear and tear, and about your own ability to vacuum, pay for professional cleaning, and keep your shedding pets or chocolate-covered toddlers strictly away from your precious ivory chenille sofa. Some furniture can be tempting to look at, but they may come with a high maintenance cost. So before you think about getting one for yourself think about the time and money you will need to shell out regularly for its upkeep. However, going for home furniture rental services is a great way to make sure that you furnish your home with your kind of furniture without worrying too much about maintenance costs.

Pay Attention to Your Home’s Architecture

Make your style of decorating work with your home’s architecture. For instance, in an ornate federation house, do not force a slick, contemporary look; you need to work at least partially with its heritage. This goes for your home too. Your desert location will just not fit well with it, as much as you enjoy the look of coastal homes. Embrace where you live and encourage your decorating scheme by using your surroundings.

Consider Measuring the Entry Points

Especially when buying bigger items, it is very important to get the measurements correct. For instance, you order a sofa on rent taking into consideration, the dimensions of your living room. So it might fit in the room, but is it going to fit through the door? What about the main door of the building, or the narrow part of the corridor, or the right-angle corner along the way? If you live in a flat or buy furniture for rooms above the ground floor, make sure that you can get it upstairs: the stairs can be a real bottleneck, particularly in terraced houses or converted flats. And if a lift does not fit your new purchase in a high-rise block, can you lug it eight floors up? Check all dimensions, not just the longest, if in doubt, and remember to take into consideration some room for individuals who hold the object.

Let us now look at some of the don’ts.

Do Not Decorate Around Just One Color

Don’t furnish the rooms around one color or dedicate a color to a theme. Choosing everything in yellow and blue will never make your home appear like a coastal retreat. If you’re having a hard time finding your own color palette, the problem can be that your idea of color could be getting in the way of the other color hints. There’s a good chance your color palette is already hiding somewhere in your home. Start by having a look at the colors in your clothes and accessories, pieces of furniture, books racks, or even photos. It could be a postcard, a toy, a piece of material – anything that appeals to your eye and makes you happy. Once you find it, start creating your dream color scheme using these hues you like.

Never Prefer Looks Over Comfort

We just can’t stress enough how important it is to choose comfort overlooks. The new furniture you like could make your home look like it jumped straight out of an interior design magazine, but remember that the furniture you are going to spend a fortune on has to be used on a daily basis. It should be comfortable and serve the purpose for which it was chosen. There is no use in getting a large elegant looking sofa set on rent which is rather uncomfortable to sit on.

Don’t Proceed Until You Do Your Research

We recommend you do your homework if you want to avoid unwanted regrets later on. Before deciding on one specific piece of furniture, browse online, visit shops, look at various product catalogs, read more blogs, and compare different choices. If you are looking to buy or rent home furniture online, pay particular attention to customer reviews, as they talk volumes about the item. You must do your fair share of homework before you close in on “the one” for online furniture shopping as well as in-store shopping. Furniture is something that lasts for years, so you need to find out what style, design, content, and colors are going to suit you and your decor well. Another thing that thorough research might reveal is different pricing. This is particularly useful for shoppers who are on a budget. So, take out that laptop and open a few tabs.

Don’t Buy Matching Furniture Sets

It’s quick to fall into the trap of getting the whole matching package when purchasing furniture for your lounge, dining, or bedroom. They all fit and are in the same style, of course, but it’s repetitive and can lack character. Plus, do you really want a display window from a catalog to look like your home? The trick is to buy the bed or the wide three-seater lounge that you love, by choosing complementary bedside tables or statement armchairs in a patterned fabric. This will create a look that is interesting and one that is yours.

Avoid Impulsive Shopping

The one thing you totally ought to refrain from, when it comes to buying or renting home furniture is impulse shopping. Think about it, plan ahead, and then go buy the furniture you’ve been looking at for days. Stay in the budget that you planned and do not give in no matter how strong the impulse is.

Avoid Getting a White Elephant Home

You should avoid impulse buying furniture as such a piece of home furniture might just end up in the storage room. Sit down and really think about how you can optimize the item. Who will use it, and where you will put it, before shopping for furniture. Less is better with most things in life! Think about the room you have available in your home and the look you’re trying to build. Buying furniture you don’t need is like buying a treadmill you will never use. It can end up as the costliest hanger you’ll ever find for your garments.

Do Not Choose Unmatched Furniture Pieces

Furniture exudes a certain charm when you view it as a whole, but a single un-matched piece can break the whole appearance of your home interior. Always make sure that the furniture you choose, matches the style of your home. The color of your dream couch in your living room should be in line with the walls and the rest of the furniture.

Do Not Opt for Cheap Alternatives

‘Value for money’ does not necessarily mean a cheaper price. You should not fall prey to this and regret it later when the cheap-quality furniture starts to fall apart. As furniture is a major investment, we recommend that you think twice while planning your budget. Spending a little more now will ensure that you do not need to buy the same furniture item again and again over the years. Besides, a better alternative is to go for home furniture rentals. This will ensure that you can have durable furniture of good quality without spending a lot of money.

