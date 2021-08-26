

To an old school soul like I, ol’ Snowman was of the opinion that there was no sense of urgency during the second half of the Panthers loss vs the Ravens last Saturday night. Five drives, five three-and-outs. But to veteran voice Mick Mixon, there was a lot more positive to take from the game than negative. In our conversation, the phrase of “Trust the Process” comes to mind and I can totally get that.

After Friday night, the Panthers get two weeks to prep for the opener in Charlotte vs the Jets.





In my visit with Mick Mixon on “Snowman in the Morning” we discuss this key Friday night preseason matchup. The key questions that need to be answered, the struggle for kicker Joey Slye, and increased time for Northwestern alumnus Paddy Fisher. Enjoy!

