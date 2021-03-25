Your website represents the most immediate representation of your company, person, or organization. However, if it’s not easy to navigate, then that doesn’t leave much of a good impression on visitors, especially new ones. Every aspect of your website needs to work intuitively and smoothly, even the parts that are not obvious and visible.

Your Structure Matters

The frame and structure of your website are fundamental pieces, like building a home. If the structure is not designed well, then the content won’t work well either. Start with the experience you want your viewers to have in the first place. Think about it from how you would want to move through your website comfortably. That’s your first version of the design to build from, and it makes your website unique as well as functional. Don’t worry so much about the technical pieces; those can be coded by web design Atlanta developers as needed. Instead, construct a good approach and flow first. The rest will fall into place like a strategy and business plan overarching all the activity in sales, marketing, operations, and more.

Aesthetics Are the Output

What people call web design is often the output, the end product that they see, experience, click on and operate with. Ideally, when they visit your website, you want them to have a “wow” experience, which generally tends to bring people back for more. That communication is your goal, the things that bring more traffic and motivate people to keep searching for your website to find it.

However, all the above doesn’t happen by accident. It has to be built intentionally one piece at a time until the entire assembly works together seamlessly. Even the most mundane parts of the website need to be constructed consistent with the overall purpose, otherwise what seems like boring components end up being the most glaring mistakes to the first-time observer. And folks don’t need to be web scripting experts to see the problems; they tend to stand out in a glaring fashion to new eyes.

Key Elements That Matter

Starting with the header, your page needs to have all the critical information included that identifies it. These are core details that help search engine web crawlers label and name your website among the millions of other sites out there. So, you want to choose the details carefully. They will often be the first thing people see on a search engine in terms of names, titles, and summaries.

The body consists of the meat and potatoes of your website, so don’t get finicky with your audience. Give them what they want; spell out your unique value, how to obtain it, how to get help from you if needed, and how to connect. You can definitely use media and imagery to enhance these messages, but don’t forget to provide them. The most comical thing is a website that has a great idea, but the designer forgot to provide the connection point.

The call to action is your delivery point. You’ve identified yourself and proved your value, so don’t leave people hanging. Give them a way to obtain it from you, whether through a service or product. Your call-to-action should funnel visitors into a specific action you want. Don’t leave it to them to guess. Spell out every step for them to ensure their commitment.

The footer and sidebar if you choose to have one can help your site enhance additional offerings. Think of these as add-on benefits the audience can take advantage of. They need to commit to the call-to-action, but they can get a lot more if they commit.

Don’t Forget Consistency

Remember, every component of your Atlanta web design should work for its overall purpose always. Websites fall apart because they get too top-heavy in their design and start trying to do too much for too many reasons. Stick to a constant path with your design, both technical and aesthetic, and your traffic will pay you back dividends.

