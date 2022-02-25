Every day, thousands of people find Deme D to check out his YouTube channel, and a lot of people enjoy his content. Consistency Deme D is a huge factor in the industry, and without a doubt, Deme D has that down, all the time. His Hip Hop Vinyl show “Diggin Wit Deme”, Indie Hip Hop Cipha/interviews “Who’s Next Up”, Album listening & promo show “Listen Up” is doing really well, gaining thousands of views on his YouTube. We are definitely rooting for him and we expect huge things to come for him, based on how he has been creating the past couple of months, gaining tens of thousands of subscribers and views, especially at this age.

Deme D has taken it upon himself to provide aspiring artists with the exposure that they need in order to get into the game. Deme D understands the value of the new generation in keeping the culture alive, his love for hip-hop is unparalleled as he continues to serve the scene with his limitless creativity and knowledge of the art. Deme D has tried out a variety of different techniques for recording videos to make sure his content is up to high quality. He has a strict schedule where he posts videos. His Youtube content is unique as he posts videos that he has a passion for so the quality would be amazing and great to watch. His suggestion for new content creators and musical artists is to work hard.

If you have the desire to achieve something then you will definitely succeed. Deme D is a normal boy. But now he is known by too many people just for his hard work and passion. Keep an eye on Deme D. we are looking forward to his next moves and his career journey.

CONTACT WITH DEME D:

Instagram

Twitter

Youtube

