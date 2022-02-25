Russ Coson – Love Like This

To kick off the weekend strong its our pleasure to showcase must hear jams, that any fan of music can hit play on and enjoy the magic of the sound. Its not too many records that defy the subjectivity of music but with a song like “Love Like This” from Russ Coson, we are sure this one gets it done.

Russ Coson’s “Love Like This” is an incredible body of work that slows down time to make an intimate connection with the listener, to show the power of music when it can connect with the listener. The talent is on full bloom for us to be fans of her work with it clicking on every spectrum, but also allows us to get a closer look of the person behind the music to make you want to dive into this special creative’s artistry.

Listen to Russ Coson – Love Like This

What do you think about song? Drop a comment below.

