Enhance Security of Your workplace With Contact Tracing

Every employee spends more time in their workplace than they do at home. Providing security and safety to the employees is one of the most important concerns for the workplace. A huge number of employees fear for their safety and security while at work. Feeling safe and secure not only makes your employees relaxed but also enhances their productivity.

You can make your employees feel safe and secure with the help of a Visitor management system. The manual paper log doesn’t provide any security to your workplace and anybody can enter the workplace.

How a visitor management system provides security to the workplace?

A visitor management system manages the visitors digitally by keeping records of visitors. It also provides a high level of security to your workplace by eliminating the paper-based system.

Digital check-in and check out

The manual system can’t provide any security, because determining an authorized visitor is difficult with it. A paper-based system can lead to wrong information. but, with a digital system, such problems don’t arise.

The visitor management system provides accurate information about who entered the premises and how long they were there.

This digital log can be checked and held up against other records like the recording from the security camera.

Visitors can check-in easily with the help of a QR code.

Visitors don’t have to wait in a queue or sit in the lobby.

During a pandemic, touch less check-ins are the best practice to avoid any contact.

Visitor E-badges

Visitor E-badges not only save the paper. But, in the manual system ID cards require the plastic and paper that waste your money. But, a digital visitor management system provides you with E-badges combined with photo and information about the visitor.

Every employee has a badge that contains all the vital information about him or her.

The visitor management system takes a picture of every visitor to the office and instantly prints a badge with their name on it, along with information like the person they are there to see, time of entry, and date when the pass expires.

In this simple way, you can make sure that anyone wandering the hallways is supposed to be there.

Records of visitors

A paper-based system shows you the name of the visitor and relevant information of everyone who came to your workplace at a glance. However, this is also visible to everyone who takes a look at it. In a manual system, the information of visitors loses privacy. This information can be stolen and used for unpleasant things.

A visitor management system collects all information about the people visiting the office but this information is not visible to anyone other than the authorized individuals.

The visitor management system records your visitor information privately and saves their records for a lifetime.

During the Pandemic, the Visitor management system can also record the travel and health history of the visitors.

Host notifications

With the paper-based system, you can’t alert the host about the visitor’s arrival and visitors can’t forward their message to the employees in the workplace. The visitor management system is also useful for the visitors as it helps in forwarding their message and getting it to the person it is meant for. If he or she is not available, the next best person is alerted.

A visitor management system alerts your employees about visitors.

A VMS enhances the security measures taken by you and makes sure that the risk of any unpleasant event at premises is reduced significantly.

Wrap up

Workplaces are legally required to ensure that they provide a safe space for everyone working there. It also affects productivity and security. So, when it comes to your employees’ welfare and well-being, the more safe and secure, the better. The digital visitor management system is a worthwhile investment, not only for its security features but other benefits that makes your visitor management more efficient.

