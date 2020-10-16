Entrepreneurship: How to Start Your Own Healthcare Practice

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















It is official – you have finally completed your quest through medical school, and you are well-prepared to put your pristine medical knowledge to good use. If you are like most qualified doctors, there is no denying that you will be dreaming about opening and running a healthcare practice of your very own. The question is, where and how do you start turning this dream into a reality? Here are some guidelines.

Put your business plan together

Starting a healthcare practice is similar to starting any traditional business in that you will need a comprehensive business plan to act as a guideline for your plans and eventual success. Key aspects of a great business plan include income and expenses projections, competitor analyses, and a definition of your ‘target’ patient.

Go in search of funding

Unless you have been employed at a different practice or clinic for a few years, it is unlikely that you will have the necessary start-up capital available on hand to open a practice of your own. In this instance, you will require funding from a business partner, other doctors, or a financial institution. Your business plan will work in your favor when it comes to securing this funding.

Find a location

When choosing a location for your practice, it is important to keep in mind the other medical practices in the area. The more there are, the more difficult it will be to attract and retain new patients. You should also choose a location that provides access to your ‘target’ patients. For example, if you are a doctor specializing in cardiology, it will be a good idea to select a location known for having a sizeable elderly population due to the fact that heart disease is more common in older adults.

Invest in equipment and hire your staff

Once you’ve secured funding and have chosen a location, you’ll need to populate your practice with the right equipment and staff members to ensure maximum functioning and healthy, happy patients.

Sort out billing-related matters

Billing is a lot more complicated in the medical field, usually because it involves handling health insurance claims. This is why many doctors opt to outsource their billing requirements, although doing so can prove to be quite costly. If you decide to take care of all billing-related matters in-house, the next step will be to investigate the various medical billing software on offer.

Make sure that you conduct plenty of research as this is not an area in which you want to make any snap decisions. The right billing software could mean the difference between a streamlined practice and coming under investigation for Medicare fraud! Speaking of which, it might also be a good idea to find and hold onto the details of a reputable Medicare fraud lawyer, such as Medicare Fraud Defense Lawyers – Healthcare Fraud Group LLC LLC, just in case!

Market your practice

Be sure to create a strong digital presence for your practice by building a stunning, easy-to-navigate website and considering investing in pay-per-click advertising. You can also choose to embrace more traditional forms of marketing, such as flyers and billboards, if you wish.

Best of luck as you begin this exciting new journey!

