Entrepreneurship: LEFERAS and Shock Magazine Publisher, León Fernández Blazing A Bilingual Trail!

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The emblematic artist León Fernández, is worldwide recognized for his albums “Uka Shaka” and Difficult Times, the compilations “Disco Sorpresa” and “Onda Onda Mix” from the record label Filmax Music, a 50th compilation from the Filmax Music record company, or his participation in the album by Michael Chacón “Liberados”, among many others. He is also an important businessman, the creator of Grupo LEFERAS ™ business group.

LEFERAS is a group dedicated to design, sound and image. In the beginning, he founded Shock Magazine, focused on the Latin American world in general and published in Barcelona. Later, he created Shock Magazine Plus the continuation of Shock Magazine with more sections and content.

In 2007, León Fernández continued to collect hits in the music industry and with the collaboration of Diego Vanegas and Andrés Alcaraz from Music Hit Factory, he presented two new songs, the first one was included in the “Caribe 2007” album (Vale Music / Universal Music Spain ) “I care about you” and the other one in the “Caribbean Mix 2007” album (Black and White) the version of the hit “The animals two by two”.

Continuing with the rapid growth of LEFERAS, that same year he launched his Show on the small screen “Shock TeVe”, the television space of Shock Magazine where Leon was the host and director. The show was produced initially by FDG Audiovisuales and currently by its own production company BuenaVista 76 Entertainment.

In 2008, again with the collaboration of the producers Diego Vanegas and Andrés Alcaraz from Music Hit Factory and under the name of Luis León he presented us a new song included in the Caribbean 2008 album (Vale Music / Universal Music Spain) “PIRIPAPAO” being among the highlights of this year.

His triumphs as a singer continued non-stop over the years, but León’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to grow his LEFERAS business to another level. In 2012, the television Shock TeVé became a 24-hour online channel with continuous transmission, and with a schedule that includes sections of Shock Magazine, as well as international series and shows.

At the end of that same year, León Fernández was nominated at the 17th Annual Webby Awards in New York in the “Magazine” category, where he participated as creator and designer of the online version of Shock Magazine. The awards had more than 11,000 participants in multiple categories, from all over the United States and more than 60 countries, León was a finalist.

This is the first time that he participated in one of the editions of these awards (considered as the Oscars or Grammys of the Internet). Directly from New York and from David-Michel Davies, Executive Director of The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, León Fernández received a thank you letter for his participation in these awards and for his position as a finalist.

In 2013, León Fernández was included in the Cuban Encyclopedia within the list of Cuban singers of all times, the best of all times who have contributed to Cuban culture. Later on, León Fernández created OWWNews a political and social magazine.

The magazines had a great impact, which led León to create another magazine in 2018, Ooops! Magazine whose covers feature female singers of various musical genres. At the same time of the Billboard Latin Music Conference in Las Vegas, the Cuban artist and businessman launched in 2019 a new magazine called Beating Magazine a magazine 100% dedicated to music.

Since mid-2019, Shock Tevé became a streaming channel with series, documentaries and movies on demand.

On December 5, 2019, León Fernández launched AV Magazine, the first magazine of the LEFERAS Group that is also published from Los Angeles, United States. With a contemporary, fresh and modern design, it keeps us up to date on Celebrities, Hollywood and the Hispanic World. This is the group’s first bilingual magazine.

This tireless Cuban has created an empire and his latest achievement consists of the Musicaislife magazine, launched together with Fusion 4 Media in Miami, in 2020. A magazine for all those who make music possible and love, publishing important businessmen on its covers, artists, music professionals, and celebrities in general.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

