Essential Gear to Bring on Elk Hunting Trip in Colorado

Elk is one of the most sought-after big game animals you will be able to find in the United States. Many people have taken a trek to Colorado to see how they can fare in Elk hunting. However, in Elk hunting time is the main factor, you cannot decide how much time you need. This is because Elks can sometimes be caught within a couple of hours, but there are times when Elks are not seen for days and even weeks. Therefore, some complexity arises while choosing essential and the best Elk hunting in Colorado gear.

As the duration for hunting is not fixed, you need to make a list of gears you would need. While hunters always manage to remember their rifles and shells when heading to the field, they often overlook several equally important gears. To make it a bit easier for you, here we have listed some essential gear to pack for your Elk hunting trip.

Mountain Boots

Elk hunting requires navigating long distances in rough and rocky terrain and weather at high altitudes is always subject to change. All of that means that Elk hunters need comfortable, high-quality, and sturdy pair of boots, that are capable of performing well in a variety of weather conditions.

When hunting in steep and rugged terrain, one of the first pieces of gear is the right pair of boots. We recommend that you go with tall boots with excellent support and a waterproof membrane. There are various variety of boots from top companies available on the market to choose from. Whatever brand you choose, ensure they are right boot for the season, have the right fit and comfortable to travel long distances, and made of high-quality material. Hunting boots play a critical role in the enjoyment and success of your Elk hunting experience. So, take time to find the right pair for your needs.

Tripod with Binocular

It is no secret that Elk hunting means a lot of glassing. Putting your spotting scope on the tripod is obvious, but when you are glassing for hours, it is essential to have your binoculars on a tripod too. If you are not used to mounting your binoculars on a tripod, you might be surprised at the difference it makes.

In certain hunting areas, there are regulations on the number of antler points for an animal to be legally taken. Binoculars mounted on a tripod helps determine if an animal can be legally taken or not. What more, you don’t even need to purchase this item, you can simply rent high-quality binoculars with tripod stand and other optics like spotting scopes and rifle scopes at an affordable price range online. They are sure to get you closer to what you are looking at.

Handheld GPS

Smartphones and other wonderful electronic devices with many integrated functions are what we use today. One such function these devices offer is a GPS and help hunters navigate in the woods easily, until it is fully charged, or you accidentally drop it cracking the screen. If you are lost, you would want to save your phone’s battery to send and receive texts. We recommend not relying on your phone to navigate in the woods due to the above reasons. A much better choice is to carry a handheld GPS unit. You can rent it easily online at low-cost, so this rule out the possibility to churn extra cash on buying a new GPS unit. Dedicated GPS devices are more durable, and do not rely on cell towers for a signal. You can use them anywhere easily. Garmin makes the best hunting GPS systems and all their GPS systems have a sunlight-readable color screen and a high-sensitivity GPS and GLONASS receiver.

Survival Gear

When hunting, it is essential to be prepared for the unexpected. It is a good idea to bring snacks and plenty of water. Pack lightweight meals and have plenty of protein like energy bars, jerky, or trail mix. You would also need to pack a lightweight and fuel-efficient cook system for hot meals when glassing for Elk in cold mountains. Other survival gear to pack includes comfort items, like lightweight sitting pad, folding chair, lighter, fire starter, and headlamps. Often overlooked, but necessary is toilet paper, wet wipes, small first-aid kit, and latex gloves come in handy for a variety of purposes.

These are the essential gear to bring for an Elk hunting trip in Colorado to have the best experience. For hunters who cannot supply their gear, they can rent the equipment at an affordable price online at Check Outside website. Just book your gear and get it delivered at your door or choose local pickup to have the best elk hunting in Colorado trip.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

