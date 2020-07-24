How to Properly Execute Power Cleans

Being able to execute a power clean with correct form is one of the marks of a true powerlifter. While this move looks impressive and has several notable benefits, it can be difficult to get the hang of in the beginning. Whether you have dumbbell weights or a fitness bar, learn how to do a perfect power clean every time with the following tips.

What Is a Power Clean?

Considered an advanced workout for more experienced athletes, the power clean is seen in Olympic lifting events and many CrossFit routines. It is a multi-phase movement that begins with the bar on the floor and ends with the bar positioned over the shoulders with the elbows pointing straight out. It is an explosive workout that targets essentially every muscle in the body while also improving speed.

How To Perform a Power Clean

Watching a pro do a power clean with ease can look daunting. For this exercise, you will want to start with low weight or only the bar until you master the move and make sure your form is correct every step of the way. While there are variations that incorporate dumbbells, people most often use a barbell set. There are four main steps you need to learn.

1. Setup

Set up for the first pull by placing the barbell right in front of you with your feet about shoulder-width apart. From a standing position, squat down and until you can reach the bar and grab it with both hands in an overhand position. Lift up your chest, keeping your back straight, elbows locked, and core engaged.

2. First Pull

Look straight in front of you as you pull the bar up past your knees. Make sure to keep the bar close to your body. This movement should feel similar to a Romanian deadlift, with a similar emphasis on keeping your back strong throughout while you pull the bar up to your thighs.

3. Scoop and Second Pull

Once the bar is past your knees, prepare for the second pull by performing what is often called the “scoop.” Start by adding a little bend to the knees and powerfully thrusting your hips forward to quickly bring the bar up to your chest. This motion should feel almost like jumping, with your knees, hips, and ankles full extended. While thrusting, aggressively shrug your shoulders with the bar right next to your body. Once your shoulders are all the way up, flex your elbows. Do not attempt to bend the elbows too early or let the bar stray too far from your body during this movement.

4. Catch

Bend the hips and knees slightly into a quarter squat without compromising your straight back or posture. Simultaneously extend and pull your body under the bar. Push your elbows outward and catch the bar so that it rests on your shoulders with your wrists up. Stand up fully from this position.

Get everything you need for performing a flawless power clean, including Olympic weight plates and barbells. This move can be difficult to get the hang of, so make sure to practice each step and start with a weight you’re comfortable with before you attempt doing the entire motion at once.

