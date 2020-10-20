Home>Press Release>Business Wire RSS>Euro Pacific Bank’s Response to Recent Inaccurate Media Stories
Euro Pacific Bank’s Response to Recent Inaccurate Media Stories

20 Oct 2020
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#europacificbank–Today, Euro Pacific Bank released the following statement:


Euro Pacific International Bank has not been contacted by any foreign regulators or taxing authorities about the inaccurate allegations asserted as factual in a story published October 18, 2020 in the Age, an Australian news organization working with the New York Times. We welcome the opportunity to provide the correct information to any government authority and are willing to spend as much time in person with those agencies at the Bank’s offices as necessary to show them the strength of our first-class compliance programs.

The former Euro Pacific Bank employee who spoke to this news corporation, made a number of baseless and unsubstantiated claims about the Bank as did a former Australian law enforcement officer, now working as a for hire consultant. Neither of them has had any contact with the Bank about its compliance policies and programs or has any current knowledge about the Bank, its officers, or its compliance practices.

As the Bank has repeatedly shared with ever persistent reporters, banking regulations and legal statutes restrict the public disclosure of private client account information. We follow the law and do not believe the press is entitled to private banking information. However, the Bank can share that all of our accounts are regularly subjected to additional review, and any non-compliant accounts are rejected or closed because of the Bank’s rigorous and on-going compliance programs.

Euro Pacific Bank complies with all laws, rules and regulations applicable to its business operations and makes that clear on its website to all prospective and present clients and business partners: here.

Contacts

Euro Pacific Bank Compliance Department

Contact: Daniel Kramer, Spokesperson

Phone: (949) 415-8721

Email: compliance@europacbank.com

