Everton vs Liverpool Live Streaming Reddit FREE: Watch English Premier League Game Online

Everton vs. Liverpool: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch Merseyside Derby online, time. Premier League leaders Everton welcome rival Liverpool to Goodison Park Saturday as Matchday 5 gets underway with a bang. Entering the Merseyside Derby, the Toffees have been absolutely perfect with a 4-0-0 record and a league-high 12 goals scored. The Reds, meanwhile, are 3-0-1 but are coming off that shocking 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa last time out.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17 | Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Location: Goodison Park — Liverpool, England

TV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Everton +295; Daw +290; Liverpool -117(via William Hill Sportsbook)

Live updates: Everton vs. Liverpool

Liverpool make the short trip to Goodison Park today to take on high-flying Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the new season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Toffees have enjoyed a magnificent start to the season and sit top of the Premier League table after winning each of their first four games.

Summer signings Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan and James Rodriguez have hit the ground running, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is among the form strikers in Europe.

Liverpool, meanwhile, were hammered 7-2 by Aston Villa in a bizarre result before the international break, and Jurgen Klopp will be looking to bounce straight back.

Date, time and venue

Everton vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 12:30pm BST kick-off today.

The match will be behind closed doors at Goodison Park with no fans due to be present due to government guidelines regarding coronavirus.

How to watch

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30am.

Storylines

Everton: This team has been completely changed with the arrival of James Rodriguez. He commands so much respect on the pitch that it is leaving more space in attack for others, and his proven ability to strike from range is keeping defenses on their heels. Against the Reds, it’s going to be tricky to find that space with the talent they have in defense. Don’t be surprised if he drops back a bit more and plays the role of creator.

Liverpool: Time to bounce back. How in the world did they lost to Villa 7-2? That was a nightmare performance, and the Reds are usually too strong to deliver back-to-back duds. They’ll respect this quality Everton side, but Liverpool have more than enough to take the points here. The key will be containing James and keeping Virgil van Dijk on red-hot Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Prediction

Mohamed Salah wins it late for the Reds with a gorgeous curler. Pick: Liverpool 2, Everton 1

