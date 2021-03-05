Travius Keandric is an up and coming Hip-Hop artist, storyteller, aspiring physician, and a registered nurse. He’s not like your average rapper in Alabama. The Marion, Alabama born artist was inspired by his humble upbringings in one of the “most impoverished towns in the nation”.

This upbringing led him to seek ways in which he could help his community. After surviving the most poverty-stricken area in the United States, Travius Keandric went on to graduate from the University of Alabama as a Registered Nurse while using his music outlet to break the stereotype of poverty raised children. Always empowering his inner business chakra, Travius has successfully created and signed himself under his own record label “A Mazing Records, LLC.”

He recently released his debut album titled “Black Belt Island” to start the New Year 2021 with the project already garnishing high praise & even being considered a modern-day classic already. Embedded with various vibes and a barrage of consciousness, “Black Belt Island” is an album you’d have to replay many times to grasp the entire concept. With his hit single “DOPE” headed towards the 100,000 view mark on YouTube, Travius is looking to capitalize off his current audience and build it from an independent standpoint.

Stream songs here!

“Black Belt Island” the album by Travius Keandric is available on all digital platforms now!

