Fairmount Miramar Hotel & Bungalows + FIG Restaurant: The Perfect LA Oasis and Tasty Eatery

With COVID-19 still affecting the US at a risky level, it is important that hotels take utmost safety precautions and use efficient cleaning procedures, yet still maintain a relaxing, luxurious travel experience. Enter the lush Fairmount Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, located in the heart of Santa Monica, facing the beautiful beaches. All property outlets are COVID-friendly including FIG Restaurant, Dogtown Coffee (an outpost of the standalone location in Venice, where the Z-Boys coined extreme skating and surfing), Lobby Lounge, The Bungalow, Exhale Spa, Lloyd’s Barbershop, Glam + Go, Atelier Fine Jewelry (the in-house jeweler made a custom piece for Lady Gaga!), and Vilebrequin. With contactless, digital temperature readers at every hotel entrance and their partnership with ALLSafeandWell.com, the expansive five acres allow for guests to spread out and feel comfortable while enjoying the property.

Serving as an outdoor event venue with a beautiful 140-year-old Moratan bay fig tree overlooking the space, even weddings are a spectacle, while also COVID-friendly. Exhale offers massages on the balcony and their yoga and barre classes are hosted under the majestic tree. Another option is the outdoor fitness center on a grass turf area with pelotons galore. There is even a virtual golf course that allows for golf aficionados to play any course around the USA.

With 31 bungalows and three segments dividing the property into sections (all with a different spin on unique interior design concepts from various eras), the Fairmount takes up the biggest block in Santa Monica. Their lobby lounge was recently renovated, with fire pits at every outdoor table and an ocean terrace available for larger parties requiring a spectacular sunset view. With less than a mile to Santa Monica pier and 100 miles of bike path to explore, visitors can hop on a Beach Cruiser and see the sites or have lunch on Third Street Promenade.

FIG, the restaurant in the hotel, is a neighborhood-bistro classic offering fresh, seasonal cuisine. The menu highlights diverse Southern California bounty, sourced from local farmers markets. Executive Chef Jason Prendergast, trained in the classic French tradition, brings a fresh, modern style of cooking that hones in on the essentials flavors of each ingredient. Following COVID-safe guidelines, guests are able to sit in the courtyard and enjoy the view overlooking the hotel under the happy lights. Some of the must-haves on the menu include the Charred Carrots and Corn, Baby Yams, the Flannery Beef Bone-In Center Cut NY Strip with Rosemary Fries, the Foraged Mushroom Black Truffle Pizza with Taleggio, Chives & Wild Arugula, and for dessert, the Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies are both crispy and melt in your mouth at the same time.

The hotel is pet-friendly and does not charge a pet fee, with complimentary pet beds, water bowls, and welcome treats for furry guests.



For more information, please visit https://www.fairmont.com/santa-monica and http://www.figsantamonica.com/

Social channels: @fairmontmiramar, #onlyatthemiramar | @figsantamonica, #figsantamonica

