Fashion: 6 Style Tips for Men

Dressing and looking well is a personal preference, and what matters most is the methods that make you feel most comfortable. Nevertheless, here are six great tips for any man looking to improve his style.

Maintain Facial Hair

Your facial hair can be just as key a part of your style as anything you choose to wear, provided you maintain it. If you are interested in growing a beard or you have stubble, then you need to make the best efforts to have it looking cared for at all times; otherwise, you may just look unshaven and unkempt.

Use beard oils and beard combs for longer beards, or be sure to invest in a good trimmer to keep any stubble at the optimum length for your look.

Speak to Your Barber

Professional barbers can not only have your hair and beard looking their best at all times, but they can also offer tailored style advice if you’re looking for inspiration. They will know which cut and style may suit you best, and you can always depend on a quality trim and maintenance routine with a barber if you’d rather not do it yourself.

Keep On Top of Your Hair Style

Your hair says a lot about your own style and personality, and it’s a fantastic way to show off the perfect look. It’s a good idea to seek inspiration for how you’d like to wear your hair if you’re struggling for ideas. If a certain hairstyle requires you to grow your hair out, there are many ways you can encourage your hair to grow more healthy and look its best. However, if you’re struggling with hair loss and can’t attain the style you want, you always have options like a transplant with hshairclinic.co.uk. This will allow you to seek just the right look you have always wanted.

Wear Clothes Which Fit

Good style isn’t just about what you wear; it’s how you wear it. Correctly sized clothes will make all the difference to your style, comfort, and confidence. Be sure to always measure yourself properly when seeking new outfits, and try new items on to ensure that the fit is perfect for you. The same item in the wrong size can look completely different to the right size.

If you are keen to take this one step further, you could even opt for tailored fitted clothes. Fitted doesn’t have to mean overly tight, it simply means more directed for your body shape. Clothes which are a little bit more fitted will give you a better silhouette, especially when it comes to formalwear like a shirt or suit.

Accessorize

You don’t have to be hugely knowledgeable on accessories to accessorize well. It can be as simple as a stylish watch or a simple chain. Accessories are great options for letting more of your personality shine through, and they can work to complement different outfits. Try not to overdo it with accessories, though, and instead, choose a few key pieces which work for your outfit as a whole.

Choose Adaptable Items

The great thing about men’s fashion is that it can be so adaptable for many occasions. A simple white t-shirt can easily be a casual piece, but then become more formal when coupled with smarter trousers or jeans. Choosing adaptable items that you can reuse for many purposes will save you money and give you plenty of style options to experiment with.

