#INSCMagazine Black Lives Matter BLM Opinion/Editorial Sports

Jacob Blake Shooting: You See Them on the Court, But Do Really Understand Them?

27 Aug 2020
10
Ask yourself that question before you Judge these NBA players for boycotting due to another senseless act of violence by the hands of the police against them in the Black community.
Do you remember in June when Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving said that they shouldn’t play basketball because it’ll be a distraction and that people will start to forget the Black Lives Matter movement….
Jacob Blake was shot 7 times and is paralyzed from the waist down, another injustice against a African-American by the hands of the Kenosha police once again.
“If you take Kyrie Irving’s brain and put it in a bird right now, guess what that bird is going to do? It’s going to fly backwards, because Kyrie right now, he’s confused. He’s showing his lack of leadership”
~ Former NBA Player and Current ESPN Analyst Kendrick Perkins on Kyrie Irving’s Leadership on On not Playing Basketball in the Bubble in Orlando FL.
Yesterday, on the four-year anniversary of the day Colin Kaepernick decided to take a knee for racial injustice, the NBA players decided to boycott playing in the playoffs, taking the center stage and sending a clear message to the world, they are people that have a voice and a stage to advocate for change.
Malcolm X once said these things below
“You can’t separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom”
“You’re not to be so blind with patriotism that you can’t face reality. Wrong is wrong, no matter who does it or says it”
“Truth is on the side of the oppressed”
Kendrick Perkins and any media member or any fan, any politician, anyone that spoke out against Kyrie Irving owes him a sincere apology, as he tried to save us from what was gonna happen with the media storm.
So let me ask you this question again.
You See Them on the Court, But Do Really Understand Them?

 

 


Ben Bekavac

