COVID-19: Tips to Stay Healthy While Working from Home

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Working from home can offer several attractive perks including no commuting, greater flexibility over your work schedule, and lower costs. That being said, working at home also has its challenges and you must make your health and wellbeing a key priority. This will help to ensure that you are healthy, happy, and productive while working remotely. On that note, here are some useful tips to stay healthy while working from home.

Keep your work and family life separate

One of the major challenges of working from home is keeping your work and family life separate. Remote workers often find that their work tasks overlap with their personal time. To avoid this, you should create a distinct workspace that is away from your living areas. Ideally, you should design a separate office that is free from distractions like televisions, noise, and family members. Make a conscious effort to keep all of your work tasks and activities confined within your office space and make sure that you shut down your laptop, PC monitor, etc, at the end of each working day. You must enjoy some daily downtime and focus on your emotional wellbeing. You can boost your mental health by socializing with loved ones, getting out and enjoying nature, and treating yourself to products such as a Scent Magic cologne subscription.

Follow a work schedule

Following a work schedule is another simple way to keep your work and family separate. Maintaining a consistent work schedule will also help you get into a good working routine and encourage you to be more engaged with your work tasks. A productive work schedule should involve starting and finishing work at roughly the same time each day. It is important to take regular breaks from your work tasks to give your mind time to unwind and recharge. According to socialtriggers.com, you should aim to take a short break of between 5 and 15 minutes for every hour of work. You should take a longer break of at least 30 minutes every couple of hours while working.

Do daily exercise

Regular exercise plays a key role in good overall health. Being active will help to keep you physically fit and also reduce feelings of stress and anxiety. When you work from home, you should try to get out of the house at least once a day and do some form of exercise. This may involve going on a walk, enjoying a bike ride, or attending a workout class. Aim to get at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week to maintain good health and wellbeing.

Conclusion

Working from home has many potential benefits and more and more people are now choosing to work remotely. Many companies are also acknowledging the advantages of remote work and allowing their employees to work from home on either a full-time or part-time basis. If you are working at home, then you must be aware of the possible challenges you may face and take steps to ensure that you stay healthy and productive. Try the above tips to ensure that you are healthy and happy while working from home.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

