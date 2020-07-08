Film Producer Cole Carter shares the secret of his creative process for new projects

Beaten paths are not for the young of heart. Certainly not for 22-year-old Carter, who has managed to run multiple successful businesses, become a millionaire, worked as an actor, and started his own production company. What fuels him, what nourishes his will, and above all, what empowers his path? Let’s hear it as film producer Cole Carter shares his conceptual process for new project ideas.

Create constantly

Consistently creating is a beautiful way to keep in touch with the magic within. Young entrepreneurs like Cole are leaving no stone unturned to make their every project stand out in its appeal, personality, and function. Cole seems to derive lasting stimulation from “always thinking, meditating, innovating, and evolving. Never satisfied with my work. I think that’s good, though, because I will always be striving for better.” Whether it’s creating memories, stories, or startups, Cole is in-step with the future.

Embrace solitude

These days it’s hard to find youngsters without some gadget or another. So to find someone who likes (and encourages others) to find that place within where the internet cannot reach is a pleasant surprise. For Cole, this disconnecting of sorts is extremely important. Cole added, “My best ideas come from solitude with no technology in my hand. Phone away, and it’s just you and your mind. I need to have those moments away to reflect and learn.” As these small moments add up, they create a gigantic wave of inspired action that is altogether liberating and healing.

Cure your sanity

When talking about himself, Cole adds, “I’m not from this time…just here to repeat history once more,” giving a glimpse into the “stormy mind” of this young entrepreneur. As a serial-creator/entrepreneur Cole always has an idea or three up his sleeve and believes that for dreams to come true if you put the work in, “insanity is a necessity to reach a certain level of success.”

Travel and learn

Travel is a wonderful department in the school of life. It is full of that mystery element and a will to discover. It has the potential to open up the world outside and the one within. It seems that Cole travels not to arrive at a place but a pedestal from whence to launch himself. He says, “It’s important for me to change up my environment to be more creative. That being said, I travel quite a bit and live a very spontaneous lifestyle. Nature is the best place for me to be alone with my thoughts.”

A conceptual process is a place where discipline, planning, and creativity thrive. Cole has a unique way of amplifying his creativity. Whether its a new project, movie, or script, Cole likes to immerse himself in the task and hand. Cole Carter admits that he is at his creative best when he is far away from technology. He usually prefers to be close to nature, where he is left to himself. While we each have our own creative process, it is always helpful to learn from those who have already arrived.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

