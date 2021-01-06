INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Cancer-free after just a few weeks of treatment?

Unfortunately, cancer is killing more and more people. All over the world, medical professionals are intensively looking for ways to prevent cancer, improve existing therapies or, in the best case, bring about a complete cure for the disease. Israeli scientists now claim that they have developed a cure for cancer that could be completed in a year and completely cure the disease in just a few weeks.

The experts at Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies Ltd. now announced that in the future they could offer a cure for cancer that could cure the disease in just a few weeks, reports The Jerusalem Post. The treatment is said to have no or minimal side effects and to be available at a much lower cost than most other treatments on the market.

Treatment only takes a few weeks

The new treatment to cure cancer is effective from day one, only lasts a few weeks, and has minimal or no side effects. The desired solution will be both generic and personal, the researchers tell the newspaper.

When will multi-target toxin be available to humans?

While scientists may really have evidence that their medicine could be ready in just a year, it is likely that patients will have to wait up to a decade before treatment is actually available. It must first be confirmed that the therapy is safe and effective. The drug is called MuTaTo (multi-target toxin). It works like an antibiotic against cancer, say the developers.

Why Are Many Cancer Treatments Unsuccessful?

In their research, the experts wanted to find out why other cancer drugs and treatments do not work or at some point stop being effective. Then they set out to find a solution to these problems. Most drugs against cancer only target a specific target or target the cancer cell, the researchers explain. You fail because the goal mutates. Cancer cells begin to divide and spread in order to avoid successful treatment. The original drug that attacked this target will eventually become unusable and the therapy will no longer work.

Drug attacks three targets at the same time

MuTaTo is not affected by mutations because the treatment attacks three goals at the same time. Not even cancer can mutate three receptors at the same time, the scientists claim. The treatment can differentiate between healthy and non-healthy, diseased cells. This will reduce the nasty side effects associated with most current treatments such as chemotherapy .

So far there have only been successes in experiments with mice

So far, however, the researchers’ claims have only been based on experiments on mice. The next step would be to demonstrate in the laboratory that the treatment works on human cancer models, the experts explain. If there is evidence that the drug is effective in such a laboratory test, scientists would need to run it through Phase I, II, and III clinical trials to determine whether it is truly safe and effective in humans. Unfortunately, it can take ten to 15 years or more to complete all three phases of clinical trials prior to licensing.

MuTaTo will enable highly personalized treatment

Factors including the type of cancer, the type of treatment, and the duration of treatment can all affect the length of time you take medication. MuTaTo will one day enable cancer patients to receive highly personalized treatment, biopsies could be sent for testing purposes by belong so that doctors can determine the exact dose each patient needs to cure their disease , say the medical professionals.

Patients remain disease-free even after treatment

In the best case scenario, the treatment can only take a few weeks to heal. The researchers claim that patients remain disease-free after treatment is completed. But the experts had to admit that they are only just beginning clinical trials that may take years to complete. While what the medical professionals are saying is exciting, there still seems to be a long way to go before there is any prospect of a cure for cancer. (as)

