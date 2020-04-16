Fitness Focus: Health and Fitness Trends to Follow This Year

Fitness and wellbeing are taking on a whole new meaning this year, especially considering we’re all confined to much smaller spaces than before! Probably the biggest fitness trend this year will be home workouts – you heard it here first.

However, fitness trends come, and fitness trends go. The biggest problem with trends, health experts say, is that people get bored of them. This leads them to stop exercising! So, we don’t want to waste your time with fads (goat yoga, anyone?) – we’ve listed the fitness trends of 2020 that are here to stay and will add value to your workout routine.

HIIT Training

Workouts are becoming shorter. If you haven’t heard of HIIT, it stands for high intensity interval training – that basically means getting as sweaty and out of breath as possible in short periods of time!

The recommended amount of time is a mere 20 minutes, 3 times a week, so HIIT is easily do-able for almost anyone out there.

Now, micro-HIIT is becoming popular. This is fitting HIIT into your day in 1, 2- or 3-minute slots – for example, whilst you wait for your coffee to brew, or a reply to an email!

According to fitness gurus and medical professionals, the stress your body experiences under HIIT triggers something called autophagy, which gets rid of debris in the cells and triggers regeneration in the body.

At Home Workouts

Long before half the world’s population were quarantined in their homes, home workouts were taking off thanks to the New York based cycling company Peloton. Their £1990 at home spinning bike has become a best seller, and it’s easy to see why: equipped with a 22-inch HD sweat proof touch screen, it lets you tune in to a library of spin classes. The best part: you don’t have to leave your house – or even change out of your pajamas!

The sessions filmed in a gym full of people working out, and you have a personal trainer, so the energy is infectious.

If spinning isn’t for you, Peloton Digital can be accessed through any device and includes yoga classes, strength-based workouts, and meditation. Keep your eyes peeled for the new Covent Garden Peloton studio opening in 2021!

Besides Peloton, there are several companies aiming at the home workout market. STRONG Zumba on YouTube are one, Reebok gym have virtual fitness classes, and apps like SWEAT and SWORKIT are free or low-cost alternatives.

Yoga classes and retreats are now frequently hosted online, given that most of us can’t afford to jet away to the beautiful beach resorts these teachers live in!

Working out at home is, for many people juggling a busy schedule, the perfect solution to exercising. You just have to make sure you can keep up the motivation that a gym membership usually brings!

Personal Trainers

Personal trainers are also offering sessions online, making it easier than ever to work with your own fitness guide. You no longer need to worry about making it to the gym and making a schedule with your PT! Personal trainers are also able to come to your home, office or any other location you choose.

Group training with PTs is also becoming popular in 2020. This is like a group class, but the personal trainer moves around checking each participant is doing the move correctly.

Women Using Weights

Okay, this isn’t exactly a 2020 trend – for the last few years, woman everywhere have been getting clued up to the massive benefits of weightlifting. Whereas previously women may have been put off by the idea of having huge muscles, nowadays most of us understand that strength training is essential for better health. It’s also just easy to do – using dumbbells at home, barbells in the gym, or kettlebells in exercise classes are all simple ways to add strength training to your workouts.

Older Adult Fitness Programs

An aging population means that fitness programs need to change to accommodate for them. The fitness industry is meeting the needs of the older generation with classes like functional fitness, tai chi, yoga, and low-impact aerobics classes.

Goodbye Gym

More and more people are enjoying outdoor exercise, like hiking, kayaking, biking or paddle boarding. Say goodbye to the gym and hello to the great outdoors this year!

Author’s Bio: Cheri S. Jones is an aspiring entrepreneur and business writer at Luckyassignments.com and Gumessays.com. She has been involved in many daring business projects and managed to find success.

