Sustainable Home Improvement Ideas

Are you thinking about putting your house on the market and are looking for ways to increase your potential ROI? Are you worried about the environment and how your home might be contributing to the overall worsening of the situation? Are you dealing with high bills and want to do something about it? Regardless of what your reason is, there are many home improvement ideas that will help you make your home more sustainable. Take a look below.

Get ENERGY STAR appliances

Depending on the scale of your renovations, perhaps you are only considering installing new appliances. In that case, you need to do some research and opt for those that are ENERGY STAR-rated. While these appliances might be more expensive up-front, they are very cost-effective and energy-efficient which will allow you to save money in the long run.

Add energy-efficient doors and windows

In addition to the appliances that might be making your bills higher, inefficient doors and windows can also pose a problem. Therefore, consider auditing the state of your current ones, check whether there are any leaks where the cool or warm air can leave your home and think about getting new doors and windows. Look for quality, energy-efficient models that will allow you to make the most of your heating and cooling systems. However, while PVC is a popular material, it is not the best for the environment, so consider other options like fibreglass or sustainably-harvested wooden frames.

Install water-saving fixtures

Other than saving on electricity, you can also reduce your water consumption. This is also a project that doesn’t require a lot of funds and you changing your entire home. Just by installing low-flow faucets and showerheads, you can save a lot of water. Then, you can also consider motion-activated faucets as well as low-flush and dual-flush toilets. If you have a garden, consider a rainwater collection system that will be used for watering the plants. Finally, ensure all the pipes are in good condition, especially if you’re renovating the entire house.

Use responsibly-sourced materials

If you plan on expanding your home or adding new elements, it’s essential that you use responsibly-sourced materials. Not everything has to be new as you can easily find quality reclaimed materials and incorporate them into your remodelling endeavour. Then, buying locally sourced materials is another great move as they don’t have to be transported all over the world. When opting for a supplier, look into their certifications to make sure they are eco-friendly and sustainable like ATS Timber, for example.

Work on the landscaping

The outdoors can also be improved in such a way that it benefits the environment. Besides capturing rainwater, you can also use artificial turf as it doesn’t require any water, you can choose to only plant natives and create a garden that welcomes birds and bees in order to help fight the depletion of habitats.

Decide what can be saved and donate the rest

Finally, if you’re renovating the entire house, you will be dealing with a lot of materials that you might find a better use for. Certain pieces can be used for different purposes. Some items might just need a fresh coat of VOC-free paint, there is no need to throw them away. If you’re good at DIY projects, you can surely breathe some new life into various furniture pieces. Then, if you are sure you cannot use something, look for a place that could have a use for it and donate it. There are plenty of organizations, that build houses for those in need and are always in search of some free materials.

In addition to these six improvement ideas, you can also consider getting solar panels, making sure your insulation is top-notch, installing a smart home thermostat or increasing the natural light you get by adding more windows. Do a bit of research and see what your best option is.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

