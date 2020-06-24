Fitness Focus! How to Stay Motivated and Reach Your Goals This Summer

If you’re someone who is on a quest to become the best version of yourself, it’s wise to develop goals. Goals keep you motivated to keep moving forward. Even if you experience a setback, maintaining sight of your goals will remind you of the bigger picture. However, this is an entire process. In order to stay motivated and reach your goals this summer, consider the following tips.

1. Create a list.

Clearly define your goals, and develop a realistic understanding of what you’d like to accomplish by the end of the summer. Additionally, break down each goal into action items you can accomplish by the end of each week. The summer season has 13 weeks. If you need to break down your goals into bi-weekly steps or daily steps, do what works for you to help you remain on track. If your goal is to write a 10,000-word short story by the end of the summer, break it down into a daily goal. If you dedicate one hour each day to writing, consider how many words you’d like to complete by the end of one week. This is a perfect way to break down a large goal into sizable chunks.

2. Maintain daily motivation.

Zig Ziglar, a famous motivational speaker, once stated that “people often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing – that’s why we recommend it daily. “In order to remain on track with your goals, remain committed to the act of being motivated. Create a playlist that’s filled with motivational speeches from incredible speakers. Purchase books that inspire and motivate you. Develop a morning motivational practice that involves reading a stimulating quote or message. When you hit a rough spot later on in your day, listening to an encouraging message is beneficial as well. As you’re driving home from work, listen to a motivational podcast. When you’re sitting at your desk and need a pick-me-up, peruse through lifestyle blogs that inspire and remind you of why you’re trying so hard.

3. Discover your ideal work environment.

When you’re trying to write 1,000 words each day, it’s going to be tough if you don’t dedicate a space that’s conducive to your workflow. If you have a full-time job with long hours, you’ll need to carve out time to get the job done. This might mean that you’ll want to wake up early to complete an hour of writing before you start the day. If you know that it’s really difficult for you to work in complete silence, consider turning on some background noise or music in order to focus. Alternatively, if you know that you can’t focus when there’s a podcast playing, avoid the temptation to multitask.

If you already know that iced coffee is a great incentive to get work done, don’t deprive yourself. You can pick up a cup of your favorite brew from a local coffeehouse or make it yourself. The key is to get into a habit that’s familiar and consistent. You already have to remain motivated to stay focused on a goal. That’s hard enough. Make it easier by creating a welcoming environment for you to get the job done.

4. Incorporate methods for focus.

There are tons of methods people use in order to remain focused. Some people implement an incentive program that includes different rewards for each step closer they get to their goal. For some people, consistent rewards are the perfect reminders to remain focused. For others, a positive method for focus involves the Pomodoro method or finding an accountability partner. If you know that a physical trainer is showing up to workout with you because you’ve paid for the sessions, you’re less likely to bail. After all, who wants to waste hard-earned money?

As you work toward meeting your goals, remember the power of determination. Always remember to take things one step at a time. If you say that you’re going to spend an hour in fitness training, focus intently on getting through each minute. Don’t look at the big picture when you’re in the trenches. The more you focus on mastering each moment, you’ll look up and realize that you’ve conquered the entire session. When you remain committed, you’ll be able to reap the benefits by the end of the summer.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

