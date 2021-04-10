Well, when it comes to nutrients for women, they have different needs, other than men. Therefore, it’s vital to know that not all supplements for women are good. Selecting the correct supplement is not an easy task, you should connect with your healthcare provider or connect nutritional supplements for women at ATP Science to know the right supplement for you. In this article, there are some of the best supplements for women.

Iron Supplement:

It’s the type of mineral that women need to pay more attention to than men’s. Most women store low iron in their bodies. Women have the risk of damaging iron in their body, throughout their lives from periods, pregnancies, and nursing and often do not intake essential iron in their diets.

Men are recommended to intake iron about 8mg daily, whereas for women it is necessary to intake double than men’s (about 18 mg daily) as a result of iron loss during menstruation. If you are a woman then you should try Slow FE as this supplement tablet replenishes iron levels without common gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea and abdominal discomfort.

Magnesium Supplements:

It is found in almost every type of food whether it is nuts, grains, and potatoes. It helps in regulating the blood pressure, formation of bones, hormone secretion, and mainly the normal rhythm of the heart. Usually, some of the women take supplements to get enough nutrients. A magnesium supplement can decline the feeling of anxiety also. You may intake Clam Gummies, it’s having 330 milligrams of magnesium.

Collagen Supplement:

As time passes, our bodies naturally are able to produce collagen that wears down, so it’s a good idea to take a supplement. It can also delay wrinkles as collagen supplements can improve the elasticity of the skin. You can intake collagen supplement by mixing it with water or in a daily smoothie.

Fish Oil Supplement:

Omega 3 fatty acids are vital for women as they prevent cancer and also support your health of the heart, eyes, and brain. Women who are above 14 should consume 1.1 grams of omega 3 on daily basis. They can get you in fatty fish, some nuts, and seeds but fish oil supplements can also play a vital role. Nordic Natural Ultimate Omega will be the correct option while choosing for best fish oil supplements. It contents potent omega 3s, which is one of the high-quality ingredients. This supplement comes in the form of liquid and tablets.

Vitamin D Supplement:

It supports the mood, bone health, and immune function of the human body. The body can automatically make vitamin D with sun exposure, but you can not get more than 600 IUs of vitamin D, and here, the need for supplements arises. You strictly need 1000 IUs of vitamin D and supplements like Nordic Naturals Vitamin D3 can help you to bring that amount of vitamin D into your body. It may improve the mood status in women with anxiety.

