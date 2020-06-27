Five Reasons Why You Should Visit Hong Kong

Hong Kong, the metropolitan area and particular administrative region of the People’s Republic of China, has 7.5 million people of various nationalities. It is one of the world’s most visited places. Apart from being an English-speaking and friendly tourist destination, the country has many other reasons for travellers to visit Hong Kong at least once a lifetime.

Vibrant city and amusing destination: While speaking about Hong Kong, the first thing that strikes your mind is Disneyland. Other sites that are mention-worthy are the Peak Tower, Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong Skyline, Big Buddha, Wong Tai Sin temple, and many more. Observe the city on a Star Ferry or hang around the harbour front buildings to observe the’ city of lights’ show, the city will never fail to enchant you.

Enjoy the beaches: Hong Kong is not only about the glitz and glamour of the town but a gateway to some natural abode. Enjoy the pristine blue water, picturesque landscape, and the sunny weather. Spend a whole day alongside the pristine beaches like Clear water bay, Golden beach, Long Ke Wan beach, Lo So Shing, Big Wave Bay, Ham Tin Wan, Cheung Sha Beach and Pui O beach where you can have fun and frolic throughout the day. Enjoy the calm waters, the sunny sand, and sip into your favourite cocktails. Enjoy seafood like never before and the fabulous beaches in Hong Kong.

Exhilarating Islands: Various small islands surround Hong Kong, which is accessible via regular ferry by the boats from the Central pier. You can visit the island of Lamma, Lantau or Cheung Chau, and Lantau Island, offering you excellent seafood, cool boutique shops, hiking trail, and relaxing beaches. This is an exclusive way to enjoy the sunny weather and summer months of the year.

Dining capital of the world: Hong Kong is known for the glittering nightlife. The city appeared in several Hollywood movies owing to the glitz and glamour. It’s known as the world’s dining capital, where you can get various Michelin star restaurants that specialize in Asian, Chinese, Cantonese, and Western dishes. You can find the best food of Hong Kong in the dining districts that include Soho, Stanley, Lei Yue Mun, and Lamma Island. You will love the way Dimsum is served in bamboo baskets accompanied by Chinese tea.

Hiking trails in Hong Kong: Various places in Hong Kong offer hiking trails. Avail the various hiking trips in Hong Kong like the Dragon’s Back hiking tour, waterfall adventure hike at Tai Mo Shan, bicycling, and hiking water adventure. There other trips organised like the afternoon hiking tour from Geopark Island, Lantau Island, hiking tour to the local communities, and ancient villages. You can join a hiking group that will take you to the Lion rock Sunset. Never miss a chance to visit Big Buddha, the coveted site of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong was previously the centre of British dominance and bears evidence of the British influence that was present for 100 years. Visit the Hong Kong Museum of history that will take you through the interactive exhibits and various artefacts. You will enjoy every aspect of the country and the culture of the place.

