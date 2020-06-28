5 Most Essential Things To Print On Your Business Card

A business card is an essential tool for every business. It is a small card printed with one’s name and contact information. It is often the first place for prospective customers to look when searching for ways to contact you or your business.

Designing a card that provides the most significant information without the unprofessional appearance in a clean way can be a difficult task. Knowing the key elements of simple modern business cards can assist you with standing higher than the others.

Logo and Tagline

Your brand should be easily recognizable at a quick glance. Since the logo is the visual representation of your business name, it is the quickest way for a person to identify what business the card represents. On average, a logo should take one-quarter or one-third of the business card space. This makes the logo the most prominent element of your business card.

It should likewise pass on the message that your business wishes to convey through colors, shapes, words, etc. A logo and slogan is the ideal approach to do it. Whenever a person holds your business card, it must be simple for individuals to identify the brand easily.

Name and Title

When you give your business card to someone, it is expected that your name is on the card. It let’s the recipient of your business card know who to contact when they want to reach out to your company. Just in case they forget your name, your business card can refresh their memory.

A business card must have a type of sign of what your role is in the company. This can be your designation. Without this, the card is another variant of the mystery card, with a name and no title, and is likely to go in the bin.

Contact Information

Let the person know who is in possession of your card, who to contact, and the next thing is how to contact you.

The contact method should be easily reachable and should be phone number or email address. We recommend including both on the card because everyone has different contact preferences, some people prefer email over phone and vice versa. It is nice to let the recipient of your card decide which works best for them. When it comes to the phone number, it is best to include only one number, two only if absolutely necessary. Your customer wants to know the best way to get in touch as quickly as possible.

Website Address

These days it is expected that your business has a website. Your website should be an extension of your business card and offer a card recipient to find more detailed information about your business online. It is pretty well known these days that all websites begin with http:// so there is no need to include this into the text. Most people today also recognize that all websites today start with www, and it is becoming much more common to see sites without this prefix as well.

Physical Address

The physical address really depends on your business. If you operate virtually without a physical location for customers to visit, such as an independent contractor or an e-commerce shop, you should not list a physical address. However, if you do operate at a physical location where customers want to find you like a restaurant, a retail shop, or a dentist, you definitely list your address on your business card.

Final Words

There may be additional items you want to put on your card. But always ask yourself this question, is this information vital? If this information can be found elsewhere, such as your website, chances are you should leave it off. You want to maintain a clean card and with only vital information.

