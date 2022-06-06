Picture this, the weather is pleasant, your SUV is cleaned and polished for the road, your friends will be coming over to ride with you, and you get two whole weekends off from work.





It sounds like the start of a perfect road trip, right? Once you shift the gears and hit the road, there’s no stopping you.

However, you seem to have missed one pivotal detail. There is not enough fuel for the trip, and you get stranded with no gas for miles. How could you overlook such a crucial detail?

While road trips seem like a cozier form of travel, they still need to follow a plan. According to the Vacationer, as 2022 softly settles into the summer, more than 80% of American families plan on going on a road trip.

So prepare yourself for the oncoming traffic. Road trips can be fun, but if you’re hasty and want to start revving up the engine without care, you’re playing a risky game.

As you prepare to leave your hometown and go from city to city. Here are some details you should never do on your trip:

1. Not Booking Accommodations

When you’re entering your road trip destination, you should have comfortable lodging. These trips are long and often very tiring.

You are confined to one space and if you’re driving, expect your muscles to ache a few hours after you start your journey.

Don’t try to aggravate yourself by leaving everything to the last minute. If you happen to go down to popular tourist destinations like the Smokies, accommodations around the park are reserved quickly until the end of summer.

Therefore, booking cabins in Gatlinburg Tn is an excellent idea if the Great smokies are on your schedule.

The cottages offer you a stellar view of the park and complete privacy from other tenants. Annually Gatlinburg gets over 12 million visitors, so you have to act fast to find space.

Driving around and exploring this tiny town in Tennesse will be much easier when you are rested enough.

2. Ignoring Safety Regulations

Driving is no excuse for ignoring safety regulations and letting yourself loose on the road. You can dress comfortably for the trip but ensure that your seat belt is on with the passengers following suit.

Wearing seatbelts cuts down the risk of fatal injuries by half. Please don’t allow your friends to put their feet up on the dashboard.

If you have to hit the brakes, the sudden inertia can jolt their legs through the windshield.

Get your breaks checked before attempting to take your car on the road. Your vehicle needs to be in good condition with no leaking radiator or a fuel tank.

The engine should be able to handle the load of an extensive journey. Drifting, thrill chasing, and dragging your car is a strict no-go.

Empty roads are exhilarating to drive on, but it takes seconds for someone else to appear beside you, causing a collision.

3. Being Stingy With Money

When you’re planning to go on a road trip, you must have plenty of money. Even if the location you plan on staying is affordable, unexpected expenses can always pop up.

You may have a flat tire, get injured on the trip, or feel like staying an extra day more. To have a contingency plan, it’s always good to have money on the side. Try packing both cash and your credit cards.

Cash comes in handy when credit card readers are available, while a credit card allows you to access a significant portion of your funds.

Although, preventing yourself from becoming a miser is not an invitation to start splurging. Spend where needed and if you can avoid motels, and too many pit stops, do that.

You can Google the cost of traveling by entering your location’s details. Roughly jot down the estimates and calculate the cost of the trip and add an almost 20% margin to it.

4. Indulging in Too Much Fast Food

You may have to make several pit stops before getting to your desired location. Road trips can make you hungry, especially if you’ve been driving for a while.

Most eateries that align highways and gas stations are fast food joints. Occasionally sinking your teeth into a burger is fine, but try to keep it light and not consume a hearty meal with a long road ahead.

As delicious fast food may be, it can also cause severe indigestion. The lard and grease can make it hard to concentrate on driving as your body struggles to get used to the meal.

You might start feeling nauseous and get cold sweats if you overeat. Instead, your meal should be a perfect blend of healthy snacks and light meals.

Pack delicious treats like pretzels, trail mix, dried fruits, and dry nuts. Popcorn also makes for an excellent, easy snack.

You can indulge in a soda or French fries but try for better options at the diner-like grilled meat. Falling sick on a road trip is no less than a nightmare.

5. Using One GPS

Most GPS systems are accurate, but atmospheric interference, calculation errors, orbital path mistakes, and multi-path effects can disrupt readings.

You can follow your car’s inbuilt positioning system or a smartphone without issues. The last thing you want on the road is a malfunctioning device that leads you off-road.

For example, apple maps give you satellite footage and a two-dimensional glimpse of your location. So if you are lost and seem to face a system error, your phone is your salvation.

Each application has unique features capturing traffic, parking spots, and the nearest eateries that your GPS may miss.

It is also good to ask your travelers to download and sync their phone maps with yours.

Final Thoughts

Who doesn’t like a road trip? Driving in your vehicle is both liberating and refreshing. You get the chance to let loose and enjoy cruising down the well-paved road.

But don’t let yourself go entirely. You still need to plan and work out the perfect trip. Spontaneous plans can be exciting but also risky. You can get lost, damage your car, or have no money to pay for accommodation.

It is also not advisable to disregard traffic rules. Don’t attempt a journey if you have not booked a hotel. Use GPS and be vigilant. It’s always good to play it safe and enjoy your stay.

