Spices carry tremendous value in the process of cooking and preparing food. Throughout the world, people use various types of spices to alter the taste food or impart a certain essence. It is not an overstatement to say that the way we use spices can define the quality of our food.

However, spices do more than just add flavor and aroma; they are very nutritious and help to boost your immune system.

There has been a lot of publicity lately about organic spices. Many people think that organic is just a new fad, but actually everything was grown organically prior to the invention of chemical fertilizers and pesticides at the turn of the 20th century. Since their introduction we have seen an alarming rise in soil degradation and an indiscriminate reliance on chemicals to promote and sustain the growing process. As you know, many spices such as cumin, black pepper, coriander seeds, turmeric, etc. are routinely used in abundance in many dishes every single day. What then are we really putting in our bodies on a daily basis?

UNACCEPTABLE FILLERS:

Non-organic spices use fillers and flavorings to reduce costs and improve flavor through mass production, some of which can be detrimental to your health. In addition, chemical preservatives and non-caking agents are added to extend the useful shelf life of the spices leading to an older less flavorful, less nutritious product. However, this is not the case with organically grown spices, which do not contain any chemical additives or fillers to enhance or preserve their flavor.

CARCINOGENIC STERILIZATION:

Spices that are not organic are sterilized in one of two ways before they reach the market. Fumigation and irradiation, both of which have proven harmful to our bodies in large quantities. Fumigation uses harmful chemicals, such as ethylene oxide, to kill bacteria and other microorganisms. While this method is effective, it is very harmful to humans. Only organic spices are cleaning using safe all natural water (in the form of steam). This process preserves and maintains the biological fragrances and nutrients while safely disinfecting the product.

PESTICIDE OVERDOSE

One major reason to turn to organic spices is the use of organic fertilizers and compost instead of synthetic chemicals and pesticides in the growing process. This allows you to consume the goodness of the spices instead of the by-products of using pesticides found in non-organic spices. To learn more about the benefits, please continue reading this article.

ADVANTAGES OF THE USE OF ORGANIC SPICES

Here are some reasons why you should use organic spices in your cooking.

Boost Your Immune System – One of the reasons to use organic spices is to boost your immune system. These can prepare your body to fight against many diseases and health problems. Many spices such as garlic, cumin, and turmeric are known to have healing properties. For this reason, organically grown spices are more popular than conventional spices.

Rich in nutrients – Conventional spices have lost their nutrients due to preservatives. Organic spices, on the other hand, contain all the naturally occurring beneficial nutrients. Since they are natural and free from preservatives, you can expect to get more nutrients and benefits into your body.

Fresher – Organic spices are fresher than spices that are made with chemicals and pesticides. These spices contain very few preservatives. This ensures that they will always be healthier and will taste better when cooked.

Better Taste – Organic spices taste better because they do not contain preservatives or harmful substances. Moreover, they also enhance the overall taste and essence of the recipe. They are always of higher quality as compared to other conventional varieties.

Please make sure you pay attention to the kind of spices you buy and find out more about the spice company’s values before you buy their products. You will know the authentic ones when you see them. Flavor seed is an organic family company with a legacy in organic farming practices carried forward throughout the generations to provide you with spices and seasonings that taste amazing and are always fresh, safe and organic. All their products are USDA Certified Organic, Certified Kosher, Non-GMO, gluten-free, pesticide-free, and allergen-free. With a mission to help families eat a healthy non-processed organic food diet quickly, easily, and deliciously what’s not to love?

